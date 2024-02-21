Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 21 February 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 2/2024

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT

The annual report for 2023 of Cemat A/S has now been published in advance of the expected approval at the company’s annual general meeting. Please note that Cemat A/S’ official annual report has been prepared in compliance with the ESEF Regulation and can be visited in the attached zip file and via the weblink on Cemat A/S’ website. An unofficial copy of the annual report is also attached to this announcement in a pdf file.

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman of the Board

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

