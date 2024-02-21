No. 2/2024 - Publication of annual report

Copenhagen, 21 February 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 2/2024

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT

The annual report for 2023 of Cemat A/S has now been published in advance of the expected approval at the company’s annual general meeting. Please note that Cemat A/S’ official annual report has been prepared in compliance with the ESEF Regulation and can be visited in the attached zip file and via the weblink on Cemat A/S’ website. An unofficial copy of the annual report is also attached to this announcement in a pdf file.

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachments


Announcement no. 2 - 21.02.2024 - Annual report 2023 cemat-2023-12-31 Annual report 2023