ATHA Energy Provides Further Updates to Transaction With 92 Energy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF) (“ATHA”) is pleased to provide another update on its previously announced proposed acquisition transaction with 92 Energy Limited (ASX: 92E) (OTCQX: NTELF) (“92E”) further to its press releases dated December 7, 2023, January 25, 2024, and February 7, 2024.



ATHA is pleased to announce that the independent expert of 92E, BDO Corporate Finance (WA) Pty Limited, has concluded that the proposed acquisition of 92E by ATHA is fair and reasonable and in the best interest of the shareholders of 92E (“92E Shareholders”).

Additionally, the Federal Court of Australia has made orders approving, amongst other matters:

the convening by 92E of a meeting of 92E Shareholders (the “ Scheme Meeting ”) to consider and vote on the scheme of arrangement between ATHA and 92E (the “ Scheme ”); and

The Scheme Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. (AWST) on Monday, March 25, 2024. Details of how to participate in the Scheme Meeting are provided in the Scheme Booklet and the notice of Scheme Meeting. The Scheme Booklet will be released to the Australia Securities Exchange and sent to 92 Energy Shareholders following registration with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). It will also be available for viewing and downloading on 92E’s website at https://www.92energy.com/ .

For additional information on the Scheme, please refer to ATHA’s news releases dated December 7, 2023, January 25, 2024, and February 7, 2024.

About ATHA

ATHA is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. ATHA holds the largest cumulative exploration package in each of the Athabasca Basin and Thelon Basin, two of the world’s most prominent basins for uranium discoveries, with 6.4 million total acres along with a 10% carried interest portfolio of claims in the Athabasca Basin operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and Iso Energy Ltd.

