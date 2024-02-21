Gritstone bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor and scientific conferences:



2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference (Panel)

Panel Title: Reviewing Vaccine Pipeline Breakthroughs and Barriers

Date and Time: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 2:00pm ET

Location: New York, NY

IO360 Summit (Panel)

Panel Title: How to use AI to Leverage Data from Patients in the Clinic to Iterate Next Gen Immunotherapies

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 2:30pm ET

Location: New York, NY

44th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference (Panel)

Panel Title: Novel I-O Corporate Panel

Date and Time: Monday, March 4, 2024 at 10:30am ET

Location: Boston, MA

World Vaccine Congress 2024 (Panel and Presentation)

Panel Title: Exploring the Future Prospects of Cancer Vaccines

Panel Date and Time: Monday, April 3, 2024 at 9:10am ET

Location: Washington, DC

Relevant events will be webcast live and available via https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. Archived replays will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

