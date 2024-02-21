Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results.

2023 Highlights

  • Glo Fiber data customers grew 71.7% year-over-year to approximately 42,000.
  • Glo Fiber passings grew by approximately 86,400, or 58.6%, to approximately 234,000.
  • Glo Fiber revenue grew 91.9% to $35.1 million.
  • Consolidated revenue grew 7.5% to $287.4 million.
  • Consolidated net income in 2023 was $8.0 million, compared with consolidated net loss of $8.4 million in 2022.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 grew 19.3% to $90.6 million in 2023, compared with $76.0 million in 2022.
  • Announced in October 2023 agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests in Horizon Acquisition Parent LLC.

“Glo Fiber continues to be the major catalyst for our strong growth and is now our largest line of business in terms of passings. Since our first full year of Glo Fiber operations in 2020, our consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA compounded annual growth rates (“CAGR”) have been industry-leading among publicly-traded broadband companies at 9.2% and 17.8%, respectively,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “We believe we have the potential to more than double our Glo Fiber data customer penetration rate over the next five years, creating an excellent opportunity to continue to drive strong consolidated CAGR results.”

Shentel's fourth-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel's Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/.

Full Year 2023 Results

Broadband

  • Total Broadband Data Revenue Generating Units (“RGUs”) grew 17,459, or 13.0%, in 2023 to 151,389. Glo Fiber Markets Data RGUs grew 17,424, or 71.7%, year-over-year to 41,710, driven by network expansion of 86,393 passings and churn of 1.0%. Cable Markets Data RGUs grew 35 to 109,679. Penetration for Glo Fiber Markets and Cable Markets were 17.8% and 50.8%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.
  • Broadband revenue grew $20.2 million, or 8.1%, to $269.3 million. Residential & SMB revenue in Glo Fiber Markets increased approximately $16.8 million, or 91.9%, during 2023, primarily driven by 71.7% year-over-year growth in data RGUs and a 4.0% increase in data Average Revenue per Unit (“ARPU”). Residential & SMB revenue in Cable Markets, excluding discontinued Beam operations, increased approximately $2.5 million, or 1.4%, during 2023, primarily driven by 1.8% year-over-year growth in data ARPU. Commercial Fiber revenue increased approximately $3.3 million, or 8.5%, during 2023, primarily driven by $3.0 million in T-Mobile non-recurring early termination fees and $0.3 million in recurring revenue driven by year-over-year growth in connections. T-Mobile disconnected 338 backhaul circuits during 2023 as part of their previously announced rationalization of the former Sprint network. The Company expects approximately $1 million of additional annual revenue churn as part of the network rationalization. Rural Local Exchange Carrier (“RLEC”) & Other revenue decreased approximately $1.1 million, or 6.7%, compared with 2022, primarily driven by a decline in residential DSL subscribers.
  • Broadband operating expenses decreased approximately $0.2 million, or 0.1%, to $228.1 million in 2023, compared with 2022. The primarily drivers were lower impairment charges and depreciation charges resulting from the discontinuation of Beam fixed wireless in 2022 as well as lower payroll costs due to higher capitalized labor. These lower expenses were partially offset by higher line costs due to the expansion of the network into new markets, and higher advertising costs associated with the Company’s expansion of Glo Fiber.
  • Broadband operating income in 2023 was $41.1 million, an increase of 98.6% compared with $20.7 million in 2022.
  • Broadband Adjusted EBITDA2 in 2023 was $105.8 million, an increase of 17.6% compared with $90.0 million in 2022.

Tower

  • Total macro towers and tenants were 219 and 453, respectively, as of December 31, 2023 compared with 222 and 446, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.
  • Revenue decreased approximately $0.3 million, or 1.5%, in 2023 to $18.6 million compared with 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by lower intercompany lease revenue from ceasing Beam service in 2022.
  • Operating expenses decreased approximately $0.3 million, or 2.8%, in 2023 compared with 2022, primarily driven by lower depreciation as a result of fewer depreciable tower assets in 2023 compared to 2022.
  • Tower operating income in 2023 was $9.5 million, approximately flat compared with $9.5 million in 2022.
  • Tower Adjusted EBITDA3 in 2023 was $11.6 million, a decrease of 2.8%compared with $11.9 million in 2022.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See the disclosure captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below in this press release for more details and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the disclosure captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below in this press release for more details and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
3 Non-GAAP measure. See the disclosure captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below in this press release for more details and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

  • Consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 grew 3.6% to $72.5 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to growth of 3.7% in the Broadband segment.
  • Consolidated net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.6 million, compared with net loss of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $22.9 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 8.8%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 due to growth of 8.9% in the Broadband segment and 9.3% growth in the Tower segment, partially offset by a 9.2% increase in corporate expenses.

Broadband

  • Broadband revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 grew $2.4 million, or 3.7%, to $67.9 million compared with $65.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Residential & SMB revenue in Glo Fiber Markets increased approximately $4.7 million, or 79.2%, during 2023, primarily driven 71.7% year-over-year growth in data RGUs and 7.1% increase in data ARPU. Residential & SMB revenue in Cable Markets decreased approximately $0.4 million, or 0.8%, during 2023, primarily driven by a 11.2% decrease in video subscribers due to accelerated cord cutting. Commercial Fiber revenue decreased approximately $1.1 million, or 10.4%, primarily driven by timing of T-Mobile early termination fees. T-Mobile disconnected 338 backhaul circuits during 2023 as part of their previously announced rationalization of the former Sprint network. RLEC & Other revenue decreased approximately $0.6 million, or 15.3%, compared with 2022, primarily driven by a decline in residential DSL subscribers.
  • Broadband operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $57.1 million compared with $61.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to $4.8 million in lower depreciation due to 2022 accelerated depreciation of Beam network assets associated with the Company’s decision to permanently cease Beam operations, for which no equivalent accelerated depreciation was present in 2023.
  • Broadband operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $10.8 million, an increase of 200% compared with $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $26.8 million, an increase of 8.9% compared with $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Tower

  • Tower revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was consistent with revenue for fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Tower operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.5 million, an increase of 32.2% compared with $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower depreciation and rent expense.
  • Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.0 million, an increase of 9.3% compared with $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Other Information

  • As previously announced, on October 24, 2023, Shentel entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests in Horizon Acquisition Parent LLC for $385 million. Consideration will consist of $305 million in cash and $80 million of Shentel common stock. Closing is expected to occur in the first half of 2024 after regulatory approvals are received.
  • The Company plans to raise additional growth capital for the FTTH network expansion, government grant projects and general corporate purposes, which may include the sale of some or all of its tower portfolio as well as exploring other strategic alternatives.
  • Capital expenditures were $256.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with $189.6 million in 2022. The $66.9 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of Glo Fiber Markets.
  • As of December 31, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $139.3 million and the availability under our revolving line of credit was $100.0 million, for total available liquidity of $239.3 million. During 2023, we borrowed a total of $225.0 million under our term loans and had total indebtedness of $300 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • On July 6, 2023, the Company closed on the sale of its 2.5 GHz spectrum for $17.3 million in cash and $3.8 million in assumed liabilities.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET)
Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/
For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at http://investor.shentel.com/.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable and networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with approximately 9,900 route miles of fiber and 219 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those factors may include, among others, the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals and satisfy the closing conditions required for the Horizon Transaction, Shentel’s ability to obtain the financing for the Horizon Transaction, the closing of the Transaction may not occur on time or at all, the expected savings and synergies from the Horizon Transaction may not be realized or may take longer or cost more than expected to realize, changes in overall economic conditions including rising inflation, regulatory requirements, changes in technologies, changes in competition, demand for our products and services, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19 and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Figures for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 are unaudited)

 Quarter Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   2023  2022 
Service revenue and other$72,510  $70,012  $287,379 $267,371 
Operating expenses:       
Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization 25,707   26,974   106,101  107,546 
Selling, general and administrative 26,929   23,240   103,631  92,392 
Restructuring expense    220     1,251 
Impairment expense    357   2,552  5,241 
Depreciation and amortization 16,834   21,891   65,471  68,899 
Total operating expenses 69,470   72,682   277,755  275,329 
Operating income (loss) 3,040   (2,670)  9,624  (7,958)
Other income (expense):       
Other income (expense), net (733)  619   1,387  (1,348)
Income (loss) before income taxes 2,307   (2,051)  11,011  (9,306)
Income tax expense (benefit) (282)  (228)  2,973  (927)
Net income (loss)$2,589  $(1,823) $8,038 $(8,379)
        
Other comprehensive income (loss):       
Unrealized (loss) income on interest rate hedge, net of tax (1,574)     1,668   
Comprehensive (loss) income$1,015  $(1,823) $9,706 $(8,379)
        
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:       
Basic net income (loss) per share$0.05  $(0.04) $0.16 $(0.17)
        
Diluted net income (loss) per share$0.05  $(0.04) $0.16 $(0.17)
        
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 50,422   50,194   50,396  50,155 
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,971   50,194   50,715  50,155 
 


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)2023 2022
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$139,255 $44,061
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $886 and $776, respectively 19,782  20,615
Income taxes receivable 4,691  29,755
Prepaid expenses and other 11,782  11,509
Current assets held for sale 561  22,622
Total current assets 176,071  128,562
Investments 13,198  12,971
Property, plant and equipment, net 879,499  687,553
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 81,123  81,515
Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,640  53,859
Deferred charges and other assets 13,698  13,259
Total assets$1,214,229 $977,719
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees$7,095 $648
Accounts payable 53,546  49,173
Advanced billings and customer deposits 13,241  12,425
Accrued compensation 11,749  9,616
Current operating lease liabilities 3,081  2,829
Accrued liabilities and other 9,643  17,906
Current liabilities held for sale   3,824
Total current liabilities 98,355  96,421
Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees 292,804  74,306
Other long-term liabilities:   
Deferred income taxes 88,147  84,600
Asset retirement obligations 10,069  9,932
Benefit plan obligations 3,943  3,758
Non-current operating lease liabilities 48,358  50,477
Other liabilities 19,883  20,218
Total other long-term liabilities 170,400  168,985
Commitments and contingencies   
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 50,272 and 50,110 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   
Additional paid in capital 66,933  57,453
Retained earnings 584,069  580,554
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 1,668  
Total shareholders’ equity 652,670  638,007
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,214,229 $977,719
 


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) 2023   2022 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$8,038  $(8,379)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 64,981   68,175 
Amortization of intangible assets 490   724 
Accretion of asset retirement obligations 621   531 
Provision for credit losses 2,898   1,972 
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 10,033   8,528 
Deferred income taxes 2,973   (1,414)
Impairment expense 2,552   5,241 
Gain on sale of FCC spectrum licenses (1,328)   
Other, net (504)  427 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (189)  (583)
Current income taxes 25,064   434 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,614   6,322 
Other assets 5,043   (451)
Accounts payable (2,869)  19 
Lease liabilities (3,098)  (5,471)
Other deferrals and accruals (4,545)  (1,180)
Net cash provided by operating activities 113,774   74,895 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Capital expenditures (256,550)  (189,609)
Government grants received 1,904    
Proceeds from the sale of FCC spectrum licenses 17,300    
Refund received for deposit on FCC spectrum leases    3,996 
Proceeds from sale of assets and other 655   1,434 
Net cash used in investing activities (236,691)  (184,179)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from credit facility borrowings 225,000   75,000 
Payments for debt issuance costs (300)   
Dividends paid, net of dividends reinvested (4,523)  (3,991)
Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,387)  (1,076)
Payments for financing arrangements and other (679)  (932)
Net cash provided by financing activities 218,111   69,001 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 95,194   (40,283)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 44,061   84,344 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$139,255  $44,061 
 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Year Ended December 31, 2023        
(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated
Net income (loss) $42,308  $9,495  $(43,765) $8,038 
Depreciation and amortization  61,897   2,103   1,471   65,471 
Impairment expense  2,552         2,552 
Other income, net  (1,179)     (208)  (1,387)
Income tax expense (benefit)        2,973   2,973 
Stock-based compensation        10,033   10,033 
Restructuring charges and transaction related fees  221      2,694   2,915 
Adjusted EBITDA $105,799  $11,598  $(26,802) $90,595 
         
Adjusted EBITDA margin  39%  62% N/A  32%


Year Ended December 31, 2022        
(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated
Net income (loss) $20,467  $9,512  $(38,358) $(8,379)
Depreciation and amortization  63,175   2,416   3,308   68,899 
Impairment expense  5,241         5,241 
Other expense, net  240      1,108   1,348 
Income tax expense (benefit)        (927)  (927)
Stock-based compensation        8,528   8,528 
Restructuring charges and transaction related fees  849      402   1,251 
Adjusted EBITDA $89,972  $11,928  $(25,939) $75,961 
         
Adjusted EBITDA margin  36%  63% N/A  28%


Quarter Ended December 31, 2023        
(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated
Net income (loss) $10,791  $2,490  $(10,692) $2,589 
Depreciation and amortization  15,995   503   336   16,834 
Impairment expense            
Other expense, net  20      713   733 
Income tax benefit        (282)  (282)
Stock-based compensation        1,669   1,669 
Restructuring charges and transaction related fees  16      1,321   1,337 
Adjusted EBITDA $26,822  $2,993  $(6,935) $22,880 
         
Adjusted EBITDA margin  39%  64% N/A  32%


Quarter Ended December 31, 2022        
(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated
Net income (loss) $3,546  $1,884  $(7,253) $(1,823)
Depreciation and amortization  20,451   854   586   21,891 
Impairment expense  357         357 
Other expense (income), net  63      (682)  (619)
Income tax benefit        (228)  (228)
Stock-based compensation        1,229   1,229 
Restructuring charges and transaction related fees  220         220 
Adjusted EBITDA $24,637  $2,738  $(6,348) $21,027 
         
Adjusted EBITDA margin  38%  58% N/A  30%
 


Segment Results

Year ended December 31, 2023



(in thousands)		 Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated
External revenue        
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $176,879 $ $  $176,879
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1  35,103       35,103
Commercial Fiber  42,132       42,132
RLEC & Other  14,791       14,791
Tower lease    18,474     18,474
Service revenue and other  268,905  18,474     287,379
Intercompany revenue and other  348  161  (509)  
Total revenue  269,253  18,635  (509)  287,379
Operating expenses        
Cost of services  100,841  5,625  (365)  106,101
Selling, general and administrative  62,834  1,412  39,385   103,631
Impairment expense  2,552       2,552
Depreciation and amortization  61,897  2,103  1,471   65,471
Total operating expenses  228,124  9,140  40,491   277,755
Operating income (loss) $41,129 $9,495 $(41,000) $9,624
 

Year ended December 31, 2022

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated
External revenue        
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $175,681 $ $  $175,681 
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1  18,293       18,293 
Commercial Fiber  38,821       38,821 
RLEC & Other  16,035       16,035 
Tower lease    18,541     18,541 
Service revenue and other  248,830  18,541     267,371 
Intercompany revenue and other  185  378  (563)   
Total revenue  249,015  18,919  (563)  267,371 
Operating expenses        
Cost of services  102,267  5,712  (433)  107,546 
Selling, general and administrative  56,776  1,279  34,337   92,392 
Restructuring expense  849    402   1,251 
Impairment expense  5,241       5,241 
Depreciation and amortization  63,175  2,416  3,308   68,899 
Total operating expenses  228,308  9,407  37,614   275,329 
Operating income (loss) $20,707 $9,512 $(38,177) $(7,958)
 

Quarter ended December 31, 2023



(in thousands)		 Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated
External revenue        
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $44,041 $ $  $44,041
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1 $10,611 $ $  $10,611
Commercial Fiber  9,766       9,766
RLEC & Other  3,479       3,479
Tower lease    4,613     4,613
Service revenue and other  67,897  4,613     72,510
Intercompany revenue and other  27  49  (76)  
Total revenue  67,924  4,662  (76)  72,510
Operating expenses        
Cost of services  24,394  1,360  (47)  25,707
Selling, general and administrative  16,724  309  9,896   26,929
Depreciation and amortization  15,995  503  336   16,834
Total operating expenses  57,113  2,172  10,185   69,470
Operating income (loss) $10,811 $2,490 $(10,261) $3,040
 

Quarter ended December 31, 2022



(in thousands)		 Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated
External revenue        
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $44,540 $ $  $44,540 
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1  5,922       5,922 
Commercial Fiber  10,897       10,897 
RLEC & Other  4,083       4,083 
Tower lease    4,570     4,570 
Service revenue and other  65,442  4,570     70,012 
Intercompany revenue and other  61  123  (184)   
Total revenue  65,503  4,693  (184)  70,012 
Operating expenses        
Cost of services  25,466  1,658  (150)  26,974 
Selling, general and administrative  15,400  297  7,543   23,240 
Restructuring expense  220       220 
Impairment expense  357       357 
Depreciation and amortization  20,451  854  586   21,891 
Total operating expenses  61,894  2,809  7,979   72,682 
Operating income (loss) $3,609 $1,884 $(8,163) $(2,670)

_________________________________________
(1) Shentel has presented Residential & SMB - Cable Markets and Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets separately for 2023. These revenues were previously reported in one line under the description “Residential & SMB”. Shentel has amended the presentation for 2022 for comparability.


Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

  December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 449,635  359,529 
Cable Markets 215,763  212,050 
Glo Fiber Markets 233,872  147,479 
     
Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"):    
Broadband Data 151,389  133,930 
Cable Markets 109,679  109,644 
Glo Fiber Markets 41,710  24,286 
Video 43,152  46,975 
Voice 40,757  39,951 
Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 235,298  220,856 
     
Residential & SMB Penetration (2)    
Broadband Data 33.7% 37.3%
Cable Markets 50.8% 51.7%
Glo Fiber Markets 17.8% 16.5%
Video 9.6% 13.1%
Voice 9.5% 11.7%
     
Fiber route miles 9,875  8,346 
Total fiber miles (3) 861,980  656,033 

_________________________________________
(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.
(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of RGUs by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.
(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.


Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU        
  Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
Residential and SMB Revenue:        
Broadband Data $36,679 $31,916 $139,102 $120,803
Cable Markets  27,400  26,945  108,822  105,433
Glo Fiber Markets  9,279  4,971  30,280  15,370
Video  13,791  14,558  56,924  60,023
Voice  3,057  3,079  12,203  12,030
Discounts and adjustments  1,125  909  3,753  1,118
Total Revenue $54,652 $50,462 $211,982 $193,974
         
Average RGUs:        
Broadband Data  149,134  132,123  142,598  125,484
Cable Markets  109,528  109,403  109,591  108,053
Glo Fiber Markets  39,606  22,720  33,007  17,431
Video  43,621  47,571  44,876  48,654
Voice  40,726  39,910  40,372  38,217
         
ARPU:        
Broadband Data $81.98 $80.46 $81.27 $80.14
Cable Markets $83.39 $82.10 $82.75 $81.31
Glo Fiber Markets $78.10 $72.93 $76.45 $73.48
Video $105.38 $102.01 $105.71 $102.80
Voice $25.02 $25.72 $25.19 $26.23

_________________________________________

(1) Average Revenue Per Data RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average data RGUs / 12 months


Tower Operating Statistics

  December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Macro tower sites 219 222
Tenants 453 446
Average tenants per tower 2.0 1.9

