DNA Nanotechnology Market to Accumulate a Valuation of USD 29.4 Billion by 2030, Advancing at a 28.6% CAGR | MarketDigits

Richmond, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " DNA Nanotechnology Market ” , by Product Type (Structural DNA Nanotechnology, Dynamic DNA Nanotechnology, Linear DNA Nanotechnology, Functional DNA nanotechnology, Circular DNA nanotechnology, Others), Application (Drug Delivery, Sensors, Biological Imaging, Nanorobotics, Others), End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global DNA Nanotechnology Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 5.06 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 29.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 28.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Esya.Inc. GATTAquant Sample of Companies Covered INOVIO Pharmaceuticals NuProbe Novartis International

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on DNA Nanotechnology Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

DNA nanotechnology, an innovative discipline, leverages the distinctive features of DNA such as programmability and self-assembly, for a wide array of applications. The adaptability of this dynamic field is apparent in its involvement across various sectors, encompassing drug delivery, nanoelectronics, sensors, imaging, computing, therapeutics, nanorobotics, materials science, environmental monitoring, and DNA data storage. Within the realm of medicine, DNA nanotechnology exhibits extensive potential, providing precise drug delivery systems and promising avenues for personalized medicine. The investigation into DNA-based nanoelectronics addresses the need for smaller, more efficient electronic devices, offering an optimistic alternative to conventional semiconductor technology. This groundbreaking field showcases versatility in its ability to transcend traditional boundaries, making significant contributions to multiple industries. From healthcare advancements to environmental monitoring, DNA nanotechnology stands out as a multifaceted domain driving innovation and progress.

Major Vendors in the Global DNA Nanotechnology Market:

Esya.Inc.

GATTAquant

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

Interdisciplinary Nanoscience Center - Aarhus University

NuProbe

Novartis International

tilibit nanosystems

Others

The demand for smaller and more efficient electronic devices

One of the primary drivers for the global DNA Nanotechnology market is the growth of the DNA nanotechnology market is propelled by the need for compact and highly effective electronic devices. Recent innovations emphasize that DNA nanotechnology extends beyond drug delivery, encompassing diverse applications, in nanoelectronics. Researchers are leveraging DNA's programmability and self-assembly properties to explore its potential in crafting nanostructures for electronic devices. Within drug delivery systems, DNA nanotechnology facilitates precise drug targeting while mitigating associated toxicity. This aligns with the demand for smaller, more efficient electronic devices, as DNA-based nanoelectronics present an innovative alternative to conventional semiconductor technology. These devices show potential in optimizing drug delivery for specific diseases like cancer. The integration of DNA-based nanostructures with effective drug biomolecules highlights the collaborative advancements achievable in drug delivery and nanoelectronics. As ongoing research explains, the convergence of DNA nanotechnology with electronic devices is anticipated to bring about transformative changes in diverse industries, particularly in healthcare and biotechnology.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Advancements in Medicine and Healthcare

Increasing Need for Highly Sensitive Sensors

Rising Interest in Sustainable Materials

Opportunities:

Development of personalized and targeted drug therapies

Research and development in using DNA nanowires and nanotubes for electronic devices

Developing DNA-based sensors for detecting specific molecules, pathogens

Discovering DNA nanotechnology for materials science applications

One significant opportunity in the DNA nanotechnology market lies in the development of personalized and targeted drug therapies. DNA nanotechnology allows for the precise design and construction of nanostructures with specific properties tailored to individual patient needs. The integration of modern programming optimization and in silico approaches enables the creation of DNA nanostructures with precise size, structure, surface chemistry, and functional properties against specific diseases. This advancement opens the door to personalized medicine, where DNA-based medication can be customized to target specific genetic markers or disease characteristics in patients. By leveraging the programmability and self-assembly capabilities of DNA, this opportunity not only enhances the effectiveness of drug delivery but also minimizes potential side effects. As researchers continue to refine these techniques, the potential for personalized targeted therapies using DNA nanotechnology holds promise for revolutionizing the treatment landscape across various medical conditions.

North America dominates the market for DNA Nanotechnology.

The DNA nanotechnology market in North America has seen strong growth due to increased research and development, more funding for nanotechnology projects, and a focus on technological innovation. The region benefits from a well-established infrastructure and a mature healthcare and biotechnology sector, leading to collaborations between academic institutions and industry players. The United States, in particular, is a key player in DNA nanotechnology advancements, with several leading research centers and companies. In the Asia Pacific region, the DNA nanotechnology market has expanded due to growing investments in biotechnology and a growing awareness of nanotechnology's potential in healthcare and diagnostics. The region has a huge research landscape and a rapidly growing industrial sector, contributing to the global growth of DNA nanotechnology.

The Structural DNA Nanotechnology Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global DNA Nanotechnology market, the Packaging segment comprises various categories such as Structural DNA Nanotechnology, Dynamic DNA Nanotechnology, Linear DNA Nanotechnology, Functional DNA nanotechnology, Circular DNA nanotechnology, Others. Structural DNA nanotechnology is a revolutionary segment that utilizes unconventional DNA ideas to construct specific shapes and arrangements. This approach involves the reciprocal exchange of DNA backbones, leading to branched systems with multiple helical domains. The construction of these ideas often employs sticky-ended cohesion, utilizing hydrogen bonding or covalent interactions, as well as edge-sharing or paranemic interactions of double helices. This innovative technique has yielded diverse static species, including polyhedral catenanes, knots, and Borromean rings. DNA-based nanomechanical devices have been created, concrete the way for potential applications in nanorobotics. One structural DNA nanotechnology is the development of periodic arrays, with 2D DNA arrays exhibiting tunable features such as patterns and cavities. The incorporation of DNA molecules in computation, representing Wang tiles, demonstrates the versatility of this field. As research progresses, the structural DNA nanotechnology segment is ready for a remarkable surge in applications, including advancements in nanorobotics, promising a transformative era by the end of the current decade.

Segmentations Analysis of DNA Nanotechnology Market: -

By Type Structural DNA nanotechnology Dynamic DNA nanotechnology Functional DNA nanotechnology Linear DNA nanotechnology Circular DNA nanotechnology DNA origami synthetic short circular DNA technology short circular 1D, 2D, and 3D nanotechnologies hybrid protein-DNA nanotechnology Others

By Application Drug Delivery Sensors Biological Imaging Nanorobotics Others

By End User Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Academic & Research Institutions Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



