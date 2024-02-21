Global A2 Milk Market Size To Worth USD 13.18 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 17.4%

New York, United States, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global A2 Milk Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.63 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.18 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the projected period.





The protein beta-casein, which is present in A2 cow's milk but mostly lacking in A1 milk, is present in A2 form. A2 milk is healthier than A1 milk because it contains more protein, vitamin A, calcium, vitamin D, and cream. A2 milk comes from older breeds of cow, including Guernsey, Limousin, Charolais, and Jersey.It reduces the risk of heart disease, autoimmune diseases, impaired immune systems, and neurological damage. It also helps with digestive discomfort and improves nutritional absorption. The desire for functional beverages that provide digestive advantages has increased as a result of the general public's growing awareness of the importance of health and well-being; these reasons could fuel the growth of the global A2 milk market over the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness of A2 milk's health benefits is a major factor fueling the market's growth globally. A2 milk solely includes A2 beta-casein; regular cow's milk contains both A1 and A2 beta-casein protein. This distinguishes A2 milk from ordinary cow's milk. Additionally, A2 grade milk is thought to be the same as mother's milk because it contains A2 protein. However, the high price of A2 milk could be a barrier to the market's expansion globally. A2 milk is more expensive than A1 milk because there is an imbalance between the supply and demand for this grade of milk. Because A2 grade milk has a higher nutritious content, it is more valuable overall and is used in food items more often.

Global A2 Milk Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Liquid, and Powder) By Packaging (Carton Packaging, Glass Bottles, Cans, Plastic Pouch, and Others) By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience and Grocery Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The liquid segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global A2 milk market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global A2 milk market is divided into liquid, and powder. Among these, the liquid segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global A2 milk market during the projected timeframe. This is because liquid products are so widely used and so simple to use, that they account for a greater share of market income. These vitamins support the maintenance of the neurological system. Moreover, fresh A2 milk has higher phosphorus and selenium contents than powdered milk.

The carton packaging segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global A2 milk market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the packaging, the global A2 milk market is divided into carton packaging, glass bottles, cans, plastic pouch, and others. Among these, the carton packaging segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global A2 milk market during the projected timeframe. This sort of carton packaging is widely used in the dairy industry since it is a useful and safe method of storing food. Moreover, it increases the product's longevity and enhances its safeguarding.

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the A2 milk market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global A2 milk market is divided into hypermarkets and supermarkets, online stores, convenience and grocery stores, and others. Among these, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the A2 milk market during the estimated period. The primary factors driving this industry's growth are the wide range of products that are readily available in stores and the development of supermarkets and hypermarkets. In supermarkets and hypermarkets, dairy products are stored on temperature-controlled shelves to keep them from going bad.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global A2 milk market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global A2 milk market over the forecast period. This is because the Asia Pacific region is starting to be recognized as a very valuable market as growing economies like China and India become more aware of the many benefits that A2 beta-casein milk offers. Demand has further boosted production of this commodity in the area, mostly because of the thriving dairy industry in the region and the availability of A2 breed cows. These companies cannot remove new or improved goods from the global A2 milk market because they do not invest much in research and innovation capabilities.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global A2 milk market during the projected timeframe. This is because this region is one of the most well-known producers and consumers of a2 milk, as well as the growing demand for healthy dairy products and the availability of cow breeds required to make a2 milk. The increasing demand for A2 milk is allowing A2 milk products with high levels of innovation and premiumization in some of the larger countries, like Germany and the UK, to start finding new homes.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global A2 Milk Market include Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Ratnawali Dairy Products LLP, FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Provilac Dairy Farms Private Limited, Fonterra Cooperative Group Limited, Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company, The A2 Milk Company Limited, Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd., Erden Creamery Private Limited and others.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, the A2 Milk Company USA expanded its product line to include milk from cows that have access to grass. The company is well-known for producing goods composed only of the healthier A2 protein. There are alternatives available for both whole and 2% milk.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global A2 Milk Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global A2 Milk Market, By Product

Liquid

Powder

Global A2 Milk Market, By Packaging

Carton Packaging

Glass Bottles

Cans

Plastic Pouch

Others

Global A2 Milk Market, By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Stores

Convenience and Grocery Stores

Others

Global A2 Milk Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



