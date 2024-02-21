Japan OTT and Pay TV Sector Forecasts to 2029: In-depth Analysis of Market Trends and Revenue Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan OTT and Pay TV Forecasts 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive study on Japan's rapidly evolving Over-The-Top (OTT) and Pay TV markets has recently been made available, offering a meticulous analysis of current trends, revenue streams, and the future landscape of television and video consumption in the region.

The report unveils critical insights into the OTT TV & Video segment, spotlighting influential players and exploring significant developments that are shaping the industry. Ad-supported Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional VOD (TVOD), Download to Own (DTO), and Subscription VOD (SVOD) are meticulously covered, with clear revenue projections:

Chart analyses demonstrating OTT TV & video revenues categorised by AVOD, TVOD, DTO, and SVOD for the years 2023, 2024, and 2029.

Studies comparing gross SVOD subscription data against actual SVOD subscriber counts for 2023, 2024, and 2029.

Data on SVOD subscribers distributed by operator, capturing market segmentation for the years mentioned.

An extensive set of Excel forecasts presented for OTT TV & Video from 2015 to 2029.

SVOD forecasts include in-depth evaluations of industry giants such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Local market contenders like U-Next and Avex dtv are also assessed. AVOD forecasts, a significant driver for growth, involve estimations for major platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, alongside domestic services like Niconico and U-Next.

The report equally delves into the Pay TV sector, offering commentary on dominant providers and market trajectories.

A breakdown of TV households based on various platforms from digital and analog cable to IPTV and satellite TV, appraised for 2023, 2024, and 2029.

Revenue projections segregated by Pay TV platforms, delivering a financial perspective of the market through the same timeframes.

Subscriber counts by operator, detailing each provider's market share.

Comprehensive Pay TV forecasts extend from 2015 to 2029, providing a long-term view of the market.

Forecasts are inclusive of key operators such as J:Com and SkyPerfecTV; alongside NTT, emphasizing their respective roles in the Pay TV domain.

The insights offered in this report are cardinal for investors, marketers, strategists, and industry executives who seek to navigate the dynamic blend of traditional and digital media landscapes in Japan. With data delineated up until 2029, this document serves as a critical planning tool for successfully capitalizing on evolving viewer preferences and technological advancements in the region's Pay TV and OTT sectors.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Exhaustive revenue analysis for OTT services divided into AVOD, TVOD, DTO, and SVOD categories.

Detailed forecasts for subscription-based and advertising-based OTT platforms.

Competitive insights into Pay TV and OTT service providers including projections of market share and subscriber growth.

Examination of the transformative impact of digital streaming trends on traditional Pay TV business models.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Avex dtv

Disney+

Facebook

HBO

Hulu

J:Com

Netflix

Niconico

NTT

PaApple TV+

SkyPerfecTV

Telasa

Tver

U-Next

YouTube

