Global Seed Coating Material Market is Poised to Reach Valuation of USD 4,554.6 Million By 2032 | Natural Seed Coating Materials to Overtake Synthetic by the End of Forecast Period, Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed coating material market is experiencing rapid growth. From a value of US$ 2,357.8 million in 2023, it's projected to reach US$ 4,554.6 million by 2032, reflecting a significant CAGR of 7.59% from 2024 to 2032.

Seed coating offers farmers a lot. They get crop protection and improved germination, which helps them manage crops better and bring out the most in nutrient delivery. This business is booming globally and it’s easy to see why, with so many advantages being brought to the table. According to Astute Analytica, film coatings such as Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), Polyethylene glycol (PEG), and Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) among others hold the largest share of the market. This is due to its versatility to be mixed with a number of combinations. A thin film goes on over the seed that allows multiple protective agents, nutrients or other beneficial compounds. Wherein, food staples like corn, rice and wheat are benefiting from this technology. It’s discovered that these seeds have the highest rate of seed coatings used on them when compared to others in their category. Farming in itself is a giant job already and doing it at mass scale can only mean one thing: bigger output for more people.

North America represents a major hub of seed coating technology development and utilization in the global seed coating material market. In fact, our study reveals that the region is accountable to contribute more than 30.5% revenue to the global market thanks to strong research efforts and advanced production facilities.

Fungicides stay as the backbone of seed coatings, providing a must-have security against harmful diseases. For many coating formulas, polymers like polyvinyl alcohols (PVAs) offer a structural base that’s perfect for all jobs. Meanwhile, colorants have a very practical purpose: make it easy to see which seeds have been treated and help us remember brands by sight. We can think of seed coatings as an all-in-one pack for plants, they give them extra nutrients when they’re still growing while also protecting them with beneficial microorganisms.

Key Findings in Global Seed Coating Material Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 4,554.6 million CAGR 7.59% Largest Region (2023) North America (30.5%) By Ingredients Polymers (30.6%) By Origin Synthetic (55.3%) By Type Film Coating (45.6%) By Crop Grain (30.2%) Top Trends Bio-based coating innovations gain market share

Precision coating for dosage control

Nano-encapsulation for targeted ingredient delivery Top Drivers Demand for sustainable agricultural practices

Yield optimization and crop resilience goals

Focus on high-quality seed production Top Challenges Regulatory scrutiny of certain coating chemicals

Achieving uniform coating at scale

Balancing efficacy with cost-effectiveness

Future Frontiers: Nanotechnology, Precision, Bio-coating Evolving in Seed Coating Material Market

The application of neonicotinoids and the like has been under scrutiny due to regulations. Because of this, the seed coating industry is now focused on developing coatings that are as effective as possible while using a minimal amount of active ingredients. Not only does this help with sustainability goals, but it also leaves less room for potential errors. Potential growth can be seen in Asia Pacific and Latin America as new markets start to emerge. Several major companies have continuously invested into research and development which just goes to show how much potential there is in this industry.

Astute Analytica expects an exciting future for seed coatings material market as materials and techniques come out. As our demand for food keeps increasing so does the need for greater agricultural yield. With that we also need to find a way to maintain premium crop quality while using efficient farming resources. This is where science comes in, Astute believes that seed coatings will play a huge role in resolving these issues one day. Now because everything we've done up until now hasn't been enough to address ecological concerns, natural bio-based seed coatings such as Trichoderma, Rhizobacteria etc are starting to get more attention from farmers.

Polymers are Most Popular Seed Coating Material with Revenue Contribution of Over 30.6%

Polymers generate more than 30% of the seed coating material market’s revenue, demonstrating their proven track record and continued value proposition. The likes of Incotec, Bayer, and Croda offer advanced solutions with polymer backbones. This adoption drives market share as it reflects the confidence placed in polymer effectiveness. Our most recent report estimates an over 45% dominance of polymer-based formulations in North America, while Europe also shows strong uptake. All signs point to polymers remaining the core ingredient for specialized seed coatings that drive innovations for enhanced functionality and sustainability goals.

The core film-forming structure with properties crucial for seeds is provided by polymers. High flexibility ensures the coating stays intact during handling and sowing. Polymers can exhibit varying levels of hydrophobicity or hydrophilicity which tailors moisture delivery to the seed. Further, their binding potential keeps other compounds like pesticides, fertilizers, even live biocontrol agents adhered to the surface.

Diverse Choices: Agriscience draws from a rich palette of natural and synthetic polymers with tunable properties for specific coating purposes in the seed coating material market:

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA): Water-soluble and offers excellent film-forming ability.

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG): Enhances germination in diverse conditions.

Cellulose derivatives: (e.g. Ethyl Cellulose) Bio-based with controlled-release potential.

Chitosan: Anti-microbial alongside its film-forming ability.

Alginates: Biocompatible and frequently used for encapsulating beneficial microbes.

On a global scale, billions of seeds are treated each year necessitating cost optimization in coating formulation. Many widely used polymers offer high performance at a reasonable price point. Polymer manufacturing is a well-established chemical industry which fosters consistent quality production at scale and makes it easy to trust large agricultural stakeholders.

Natural Coating to Overtake Synthetic Segment and Enjoy More than 52% Market Share

The expected switch to natural seed coatings from synthetic ones by 2032 will drastically shake up the global seed coating material market and bring with it new trends. Environmental concerns over the use of synthetic chemicals are a big driver for this shift. More natural coatings tend to be more biodegradable and don’t leave residue behind as much as their counterparts, making them more environment friendly. The sustainability movement in agriculture also plays a role.

There’s a very large demand for organic and naturally produced crops right now. Farmers want to meet that demand, and one way they can do so is through coatings made from things like seaweed extract, chitosan or plant-based proteins. They’re eco-friendly and resonate with consumers who want cleaner food. Synthetic coatings have been proven to work when it comes to protecting against disease and fortifying nutrients, but research into bio-based solutions has come a long way in recent years in the seed coating material market.

It’s unlikely that there will be a complete takeover by 2032 because the market still finds value in synthetic seed coatings. They’re cheaper to make and can help optimize performance on certain projects. That said, we’re heading in the right direction with innovation speeding up every day along with regulations that get stricter on farm practices that aren’t sustainable enough.

Despite Having Largest Cultivable Land in Asia Pacific, North America Leads the Charge with more than 30.5% Revenue Share

Although Asia Pacific has the biggest amount of farmland in the world, North America dominates the seed coating material market. Its total control is due to a mix of economic factors which are working together. Farmers in North America have concentrated on utilizing their existing land as much as possible rather than expanding the cultivation area. They’ve done this by using seed coatings that make crops more resistant and overall better quality. This method has proven to be extremely effective when it comes to high-value yield crops like corn, soybeans, and vegetables.

North America is also leading in seed coating technology innovation with research centers focused on producing new materials and formulations. And with supportive rules and regulations that ensure a controlled risk from chemical additives while facilitating mandatory coloring practices across Canada and the US, there’s no way they won’t remain ahead of everyone else.

Where small farms with slow adoption rates hindered growth, it seems Asia Pacific seed coating material market is making moves towards catching up. With awareness of these findings increasing daily, it’s clear that these regions hold major growth potential for seed coating material demand for years to come says Astute Analytica analysts.

Global Seed Coating Material Market Key Players

Bayer Crop Science AG

BASF SE

Clariant International

Croda International

Incotec Group

Chromatech Incorporated

Germains Seed Technology

Brett Young

Keystone Aniline Corporation

Precision Laboratories

Mahendra Overseas

German Seeds Technology

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Origin

Natural

Synthetic

By Ingredient

Adjuvants

Binders

Colorants

Fertilizers

Polymers

Seed Planting Lubricants

By Type

Film Coating

Pelleting

Seed Dressing

Others

By Crop

Grain

Cereal

Oilseed

Fruit

Vegetable

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

