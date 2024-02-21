OptimizeRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp . (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), the leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Barclays 26 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami Beach, March 13 th , 2024

Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami Beach, March 13 , 2024 36th Annual ROTH Conference, Dana Point, March 17th – March 19th, 2024

Management will be participating in a fireside chat and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors. To request a meeting or for more details about the conferences please reach out to your institutional contacts.

Conference Details:

B arclays 26 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, March 13th Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Location: The Loews Miami Beach Hotel

3 6 th Annual ROTH Conference Date: March 17th – March 19th Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as mass digital communication channels, OptimizeRx helps life sciences organizations engage and support their customers.

For more information, follow the Company on X , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact

Dilma Bennett, Media Relations Manager

dbennett@optimizerx.com