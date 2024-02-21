Australia OTT and Pay TV Market Analysis Forecasts Eminent Growth by 2029

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian Over-the-Top (OTT) and Pay TV sectors are on an impressive growth trajectory, according to a newly published comprehensive market research report. This vital industry document, stretching over 14 pages and accompanied by an excel file, provides an in-depth analysis of the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors, with detailed forecasts extending to 2029.

Insights into the OTT TV & Video Landscape

The report offers expert commentary on significant developments within the market, shedding light on the strategies and performances of key industry players. It features extensive data visualization, including:

Revenue breakdown by Ad-supported Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), Download to Own (DTO), and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD).

A thorough analysis of gross SVOD subscriptions contrasted against unique SVOD subscriber figures.

A focused look at SVOD subscriber numbers specific to major services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Pay TV Sector Projections

In addition to the OTT video insights, the report delves into the Pay TV segment with precision:

An exploration of TV household distribution by platform.

Projection of Pay TV revenues segmented by diverse platforms such as digital cable and IPTV.

Detailed subscriber analysis by Pay TV operators.

The forecasts provided are meticulously organized in chronological excel sheets, mapping the industry from 2015 to projections in 2029. This future-facing data is set to aid industry stakeholders in crafting informed strategies and understanding market dynamics.

Key Trends and Revenue Opportunities

While the report spotlights Australia's OTT and Pay TV realms individually, it also identifies inter-sector trends and the symbiotic growth opportunities that they present. It pinpoints advancements in streaming technologies, evolving consumer preferences, and the competitive landscapes dictating market fluctuations.

Understanding Market Movements

As the media landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, this report serves as a crucial resource for analysts, industry executives, and content distributors seeking a comprehensive overview of the Australian market's direction. The array of charts and predictive models contained within the report enables a detailed appreciation of potential revenue streams and subscriber growth across various media platforms.

With this research, businesses and content providers will be poised to adapt, innovate, and thrive in the dynamically changing world of Australian OTT and Pay TV entertainment.

Companies Mentioned

7Plus

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Binge

Britbox

Disney+

Facebook

Foxtel Now

HBO

Netflix

Paramount+

Samsung TV Plus

Stan

Ten Play

YouTube

