France Over-the-Top (OTT) and Pay TV Market Forecast to 2029: In-Depth Analysis and Revenue Projections

This research publication on France's OTT and Pay TV market sheds light on the expected trends and growth patterns in the converging sectors of pay TV and OTT services for episodes and movies. This insightful forecast extends to the year 2029 and includes detailed analyses in a 15-page report accompanied by pivotal data charts and excel sheets for enhanced clarity and usability.

The report delivers OTT TV & Video Insight, which includes a focused commentary on the main players and the latest developments within the industry. Key features and forecasts include:

Revenue projections by OTT service type, including AVOD, TVOD, DTO, and SVOD for 2023, 2024, and 2029.

In-depth analysis of gross SVOD subscriptions versus actual SVOD subscribers for the stated years.

Market share and growth forecasts for leading SVOD service providers.

An excel dossier with year-on-year OTT TV & Video Forecast data ranging from 2015 to 2029.

Furthermore, the research delves into the Pay TV Insight segment, offering commentary on main operators and significant industry movements. The report features:

Comprehensive breakdown of TV households by various platforms, outlining digital progression and platform preferences.

Detailed pay TV revenue analysis by platform.

Subscribers count and market positioning of pay TV operators.

An exhaustive set of excel forecasts for the Pay TV market, extending from the year 2015 to 2029.

The report provides invaluable perspectives for stakeholders in the OTT and Pay TV landscape, including insights into subscriber behaviors, platform revenue streams, and the competition among key service providers. It is primed to assist industry professionals, investors, and strategists in making informed decisions based on current trends and long-term forecasts.

With the OTT and Pay TV sectors rapidly evolving amid technological advancements and consumer preference shifts, this report provides a critical tool for understanding the dynamics of content consumption in France. Stakeholders involved in content creation, distribution, and digital transformation initiatives will find the data and insights particularly useful for navigating this competitive landscape.

Key Highlights from the OTT and Pay TV Market Report for France

Customized charts depicting revenue streams and subscriber trends in the French OTT TV and video landscape.

Future-ready forecasts with comprehensive data covering a span of 14 years.

Strategic insights into the competitive landscape of France's media and entertainment sector.

Projections of market shifts and potential areas of growth for SVOD, AVOD, and Pay TV service providers.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Bouygues

CanalSat

Disney+

Facebook

France Televisions

Free

HBO

M6

MyCanal

Netflix

OCS

Orange

Paramount+

SFR/Altice

TF1

TNT

YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qe3wkx

