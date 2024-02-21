India OTT and Pay TV Markets: 2029 Forecasts Highlight Revenues, Rising Trends and Predictions

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers in-depth insight into India's dynamic Over-the-Top (OTT) and Pay TV services sectors. This report, a detailed 21-page analysis available in both PDF and Excel formats, has been recently added to our expansive collection of industry-specific intelligence.

Highlighting significant growth within the Indian OTT and Pay TV landscape, the report unveils various dimensions of the industry, from emerging trends to potential opportunities for the forecast period leading up to 2029. It serves as a crucial resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the evolving market scenarios and consumer preferences influenced by technological advancements and shifting viewing patterns.

This authoritative document includes:

OTT TV & Video Insight: An incisive commentary on predominant market entities, with a spotlight on the developments that are reshaping the entertainment delivery across India.

Financial charts outlining OTT TV & video revenues, segmenting them by models such as Advertisement Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), Download to Own (DTO), and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) for selected years.

A detailed account of SVOD market share for industry bigwigs and corresponding gross subscription analysis that goes beyond mere subscriber counts to convey the market's richness.

Forecasts for major OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, among others, with a focus on subscriber growth trajectories.

In parallel, the report presents:

Pay TV Insight: An analytical commentary on primary service providers and the strategies propelling the pay TV sector forward.

Comprehensive segmentation of TV households by platform, presenting forecasts that project the altered landscape of India's television viewership.

Revenue assessments for varied pay TV platforms and detailed subscriber metrics for a comparative analysis of market participants.

Year-on-year Pay TV predictions from 2015 to 2029, facilitating a longitudinal view of the market's evolution.

The report further delineates operator-specific predictions, encompassing a spectrum of service providers including but not limited to Dish TV, Tata Sky, and Airtel.

The intricate details and forecasts offered in this report are instrumental for investors, broadcasters, content creators, and marketing strategists in making informed decisions and capitalizing on the burgeoning opportunities within India's flourishing OTT and Pay TV sectors.

Get an authoritative look at where these industries are headed and the competitive dynamics at play in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. For strategic foresight and a competitive edge, access this rich trove of data and analysis outlining the trajectory of India's OTT and Pay TV markets.

Key Report Attributes:

Converging OTT and Pay TV ecosystem analysis

Revenue and subscriber forecasts up to 2029

In-depth market player examination

Trend analysis and strategic insights

Companies Mentioned

Airtel

ALT Balaji

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Den

Dish TV

Disney+ Hotstar

Eros Now

Facebook

GTPL

Hathway

HBO

MTNL

Netflix

Siti

Sony Liv

Sun Direct

Tata Sky

YouTube

Zee5

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsvmm1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.