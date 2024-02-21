Global Knowledge Graph Market Trends and Forecast 2023-2028: A $2.4 Billion Opportunity Despite, Data Quality & Integration and Scalability Issues

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Knowledge Graph Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), By Data Source (Structured, Unstructured, Semi-structured), Industry (BFSI, IT & ITeS, Telecom, Healthcare), Model Type, Application, Type and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts that the knowledge graph market is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2023 to USD 2.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Organizations increasingly focus on knowledge discovery and management to improve decision-making processes and gain actionable insights. Knowledge graphs help organize complex information and extract valuable knowledge from structured and unstructured data, contributing to more informed decision-making.

By vertical, the IT & ITeS segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for knowledge graphs in the IT & ITeS sector has expanded and is expected to change significantly in the coming years, demonstrating the market's critical role in data management and knowledge representation. Knowledge graphs are essential for integrating diverse data and facilitating well-informed decision-making in various industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, finance, and others. These graphs have further strengthened search engines and recommendation systems, giving users more accurate and customized results. Thanks to integration with AI systems and semantic technologies, they can now comprehend complicated relationships and situations much better.

By data source, the unstructured data segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Research in data enrichment, contextual understanding, and semantic analysis has advanced significantly as a result of the knowledge graph market's increasing focus on unstructured data sources. Through the application of advanced natural language processing algorithms, enterprises can obtain significant insights from a variety of unstructured data sources, such as textual content, social media feeds, and customer reviews. Because of the abundance of rich data, the knowledge graph can provide a more thorough and integrated understanding of different disciplines, leading to more precise insights and customized suggestions.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region has become a hotbed for the rapid adoption of knowledge graphs, owing to its dynamic technological landscape and the increasing complexity of data. With a strong emphasis on data-driven decision-making and a burgeoning need for personalized customer experiences, businesses have turned to knowledge graphs as a solution to manage and analyze intricate datasets from diverse sources. Government initiatives supporting technological advancements have further fueled the growth of the knowledge graph market, facilitating innovation and economic development. As the region continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies, the potential for knowledge graphs to streamline data management and drive insightful decision-making remains a key focal point for businesses and organizations across various sectors.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rapid Growth in Data Volume and Complexity Advanced AI & ML Algorithms and Vast Amount of Generated Data Semantic Web and Linked Data Initiatives

Restraints Significant Costs for Development and Maintenance

Opportunities Integration of NLP Techniques into Knowledge Graph Market to Help Data Enrichment and Enhance User Experiences Increasing Adoption in Healthcare and Life Sciences

Challenges Data Quality and Integration Scalability



Use Cases

Kerberos Prevented Money Laundering and Developed Compliance Management Application for Risk Management with Neo4J

Yahoo7 Represented Content within Knowledge Graph with Assistance of Blazegraph

Neo4J Enabled and Visualized Connections Between Elements of Panama Papers Leaks

Graph Technology Helped US Army by Tracking and Analyzing Equipment Maintenance After Employing Neo4J

The Database Group Helped Springermaterials Accelerate Research with Semantic Search

Technology Analysis

Adjacent Technologies NLP Big Data & Analytics Graph Neural Networks

Related Technologies Cloud Computing AI and ML IoT Blockchain



Companies Profiled

ArangoDB

AWS

Bitnine

Cambridge Semantics

Conversight

Datavid

Diffbot

Eccena

Fluree

Franz Inc.

Graphaware

Graphbase

IBM

Marklogic

Memgraph

Microsoft

Neo4J

Onlim

Ontotext

Openlink Software

Oracle

SAP

Semantic Web Company

Stardog

Tigergraph

