Community Manager, Dana Hopkins-Mendes, CMCA Wins Rookie Manager of the Year at the CAI San Diego 2024 Awards Gala

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa N.N. Jaeschke is proud to announce that Community Manager, Dana Hopkins-Mendes, CMCA won the Rookie Manager of the Year award at the CAI San Diego 2024 Awards Gala, held at the Paradise Point Resort on January 27, 2024. Dana has been with N.N.Jaeschke for three years and holds her CMCA.



The gala annually honors select individuals who have made significant contributions to CAI and the community association way of life. The Manager of the Year awards are presented to community managers who have exhibited and supported the value of education and ethics and have shown dedication to the industry, their company, and clients. The ‘Manager of the Year - Rookie’ award is given to managers who have been in the HOA industry for less than five years.

“I am honored and humbled to have received the Manager of the Year – Rookie award from CAI San Diego,” Hopkins-Mendes said. “Receiving this award means a great deal to me personally because it validates the hard work and dedication, I’ve put into the communities that I manage. This award motivates me to continue serving with integrity and professionalism.”

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com .

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Contact info:

Tiffany Mershae

tmershae@associaonline.com