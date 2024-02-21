Synchronoss to Unveil New Version of AI-Powered Personal Cloud Platform at Mobile World Congress

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms, today announced it will showcase the latest version of Synchronoss Personal Cloud at Mobile World Congress on February 26-29, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.



Purpose-built for telecom operators and mobile service providers, Synchronoss Personal Cloud delivers a robust platform to backup and manage files, photos, videos, and digital content stored on mobile phones and other devices. Unlike over-the-top (OTT) apps, Synchronoss’ white-label cloud platform provides a carrier-grade solution for service providers to deliver branded, value-added services and experiences that focus heavily on data security and privacy.

New features of the Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform include Enhanced Plans that allow operators and providers to select which capabilities and functionality they want to offer subscribers as part of basic, value-added, and premium service plans. As part of their branded solutions, service providers can monetize the cloud in new ways, offering subscribers upgrade options to better engage with digital content, thus reducing churn and increasing average revenue per user (ARPU).

Genius, first introduced at the Consumers Electronic Show (CES) in 2023, has been improved to offer new capabilities, leveraging the latest advances in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI). It provides tools to enrich and transform photos by integrating unique effects and filters and can now be introduced through Enhanced Plans. Once a subscriber enrolls, they can colorize black and white pictures, apply unique AI filters, and repair old photos to remove scratches and touch up faces, among other exciting capabilities. Genius allows end users to enjoy and share their precious memories in a new light and improve overall engagement with Personal Cloud.

Additionally, the latest version of Synchronoss Personal Cloud provides a streamlined onboarding process to improve subscriber adoption by reducing the number of screens and permissions needed. This completely redesigned interface delivers a faster and simplified onboarding experience which helps users more quickly ensure their content is backed up and secure.

“We’re looking forward to unveiling the latest evolution of the Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform at Mobile World Congress,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “The introduction of Enhanced Plans, advancements in our Genius capabilities, coupled with a simplified onboarding process, enables carriers to tailor premium features to suit their subscribers' needs. This innovative leap not only elevates digital content management but also underscores our laser-focus on delivering cutting edge personal cloud solutions.”

The Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform also features BackTrack, which provides the capability to revert back to and restore files if they are deleted, corrupted, or lost. Additionally, by integrating advanced AI and computer vision techniques, the platform’s Advanced Highlights feature identifies the most interesting photos in the user’s collection and presents it to them, delivering a highly personalized experience that can be saved, managed, and shared.

The new features of Synchronoss Personal Cloud are being rolled out to millions of subscribers, including cloud users at AT&T, Verizon, and SoftBank.

Meet Us in Barcelona

To schedule a meeting at Mobile World Congress, visit: https://synchronoss.com/events/#schedule.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover / Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

SNCR@gatewayir.com