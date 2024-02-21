CervoMed to Participate in the BIO CEO and Investor Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for degenerative diseases of the brain, today announced that Company’s Management will present at the BIO CEO and Investor Conference on February 26, 2024, being held in New York, NY and participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



Presentation Details

Format: Corporate presentation

Date: Monday, February 26, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

To learn more about the BIO CEO and Investor Conference please visit https://bcic.bio.org/.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for degenerative diseases of the brain. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38MAP kinase alpha (p38a). Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with DLB.

Investor Contact:

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

Investors@cervomed.com

617-430-7579