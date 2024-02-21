Halo Dental Technologies to Showcase New Digital Dental Mirror at CDS Chicago Midwinter Meeting

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Dental Technologies, a pioneering developer of innovative dental technologies, is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious Chicago Dental Association's (CDA) Midwinter Meeting, taking place from February 22 to 24. At Midwinter, one of dentistry’s most prestigious events, Halo Dental Technologies will unveil its revolutionary dental product innovation, the Halo Digital Mirror.



Traditionally, dentists and hygienists rely on mirrors extensively during daily practice. The traditional mouth mirror is a static tool that allows indirect vision by the dentist, reflecting light onto desired surfaces, and retraction of soft tissues.

Halo Dental Technologies has reimagined this essential tool with its Halo Digital Mirror, offering a comprehensive technology solution designed to enhance communication and streamline the patient's oral health journey. This groundbreaking device integrates cutting-edge features aimed at optimizing patient comprehension and empowerment, while making it extremely easy to capture images inside the patient’s mouth at the point of care, which helps educate patients about needed care, and bring information and data capture through a previously monolithic tool.

The Halo Digital Mirror will be prominently featured at Booth #5018 during the Midwinter meeting. Attendees will have the exclusive first look at the technology that’s slated for public release in 2025.

When available, the Halo Digital Mirror, made of high-strength titanium, with an integrated LED diffused light, a wide-angle camera, and an active fog prevention system, will weigh the same as conventional dental mirrors. It also will feature internal Wi-Fi connectivity that facilitates seamless image capture and secure cloud transmission for enhanced patient engagement. The mirror also is autoclavable.

Halo Dental Technologies is on a journey to bring significant innovation to the dental industry, committed to designing thoughtfully crafted, patient-centered devices that empower dental professionals to

seamlessly deliver exceptional care through instruments that have the familiar feel of what they already use every day.

Spearheaded by Halo CEO Peter Khoury and backed by a deeply experienced board of dental practice professionals, Halo Dental Technologies introduces a new era of dental instruments with the release of its Halo Digital Mirror.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Khoury said, "The introduction of the Halo Digital Mirror represents a paradigm shift in dental instrumentation. For centuries, dental mirrors have remained largely unchanged. With the digital mirror, we are proud to unveil a functional innovation that revolutionizes an essential tool in dentistry – one that can be used by dental professionals from dawn until dusk – and sets a new standard for patient care and practitioner experience."

The CDA Midwinter Meeting serves as a cornerstone event for dental professionals, attracting thousands of attendees annually. Renowned for its exceptional continuing education programs and expansive Exhibit Hall, the Midwinter Meeting provides a premier platform for networking and showcasing the latest advancements in dental technology.

About Halo Dental Technologies

Halo Dental Technologies is at the forefront of dental innovation, dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that redefine patient care. With a focus on creating intuitive, patient-centric devices, Halo Dental Technologies empowers dental professionals to deliver superior outcomes. For more information, visit https://halodental.com/ .

