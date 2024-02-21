PPO Herbicide Market to Reach US$ 7.43 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global PPO herbicide market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.9 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.



Primary mode of action for PPO herbicides involves inhibiting the PPO (protoporphyrinogen oxidase) enzyme in plants, disrupting the synthesis of chlorophyll and leading to the death of targeted weeds. Different mechanisms make PPO herbicides valuable in managing both broadleaf and grassy weeds, offering versatility to farmers. Additionally, the selective nature of these herbicides allows for application without causing harm to the desired crops.

PPO herbicides find extensive end-use applications in agriculture for weed control, primarily due to their selective and broad-spectrum nature. These herbicides play a crucial role in managing unwanted vegetation in various crops, contributing to improved crop yields and quality. Commonly used in fields of soybeans, corn, cotton, wheat, and other crops, PPO herbicides effectively control a broad range of weed species.

As part of sustainable and integrated weed management practices, PPO herbicides play a critical role in minimizing yield losses caused by weed competition. However, the industry faces challenges such as the development of herbicide-resistant weeds, necessitating continuous research and innovation to ensure the efficacy and sustainability of PPO herbicides in modern agriculture.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 7.43 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global PPO herbicide market is projected to expand at 6.6% CAGR and reach US$ 7.43 billion by the end of 2034.

The market expanded at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2023.

The agriculture segment is estimated to occupy a substantial share of the market in 2024.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% and reach a valuation of US$ 2.16 billion by the end of 2034, up from an estimated value of US$ 1.12 billion in 2024.

“PPO herbicides help control broadleaf and grassy weeds, which leads to increased soybean yields and high crop quality. Market growth is driven by rising focus on developing formulations that facilitate efficient weed control with minimal ecological impact, thus aligning with global sustainability trends,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

BASF

BAYER Crop Science

Syngenta US

Atul Ltd.

UPL Ltd.

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical

Hungarian Chemical Industries

Spectrum Chemical

Others

Market Development

PPO herbicide manufacturers are focusing on top-notch customer service and the production of high-quality products. To meet increasing demand, they launch new products. A key strategy involves maintaining long-lasting relationships with distributors and suppliers to ensure continual access to raw materials.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the PPO herbicide market, presenting historical market data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on derivative (diphenyl ethers, N-phenyloxadiazolones, phenylpyrazoles, N-phenyl-imides, N-phenyltriazolinones), crop type (soybean & rice, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, others), and end-use application (agricultural herbicides, forestry herbicides, lawn herbicides, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

