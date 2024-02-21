FISHER HOUSE AT THE JOHN D. DINGELL VA MEDICAL CENTER UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Detroit, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher House Foundation and the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center celebrated a construction milestone of the new Fisher House during a “Topping Off Ceremony” on February 20. The ceremony, hosted by Medical Center Director Chris W. Cauley and President of Fisher House Foundation David A. Coker, marked a pivotal moment of the building process as the final beam was placed over the entrance of the new Fisher House that is currently under construction. Rep. Debbie Dingell shared remarks about the Fisher House located at the medical center named after her deceased husband Rep. John D. Dingell.

“When our service members sign up to join our armed forces and sacrifice for our country, we make a promise to take care of them and their families after their service is completed, and Fisher House is a part of keeping that promise,” said Dingell. “A Fisher House serves as a home away from home and makes a difference for countless families and patients during some of the most difficult times in their lives. Since day one I have been a supporter of Fisher House in Congress, and it has been my dream for years to have one in Detroit. I’m proud to see this progress that brings us one step closer to that dream being a reality.”

“We are thrilled this day has come,” said Cauley. “This is the result of a lot of hard work by the people in the Detroit community and the generosity of Fisher House Foundation. This home away from home will ensure families of Veterans are in good hands as we care for their loved ones.”

The more than 13,000 sq. ft. Fisher House will provide lodging for patients’ families at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones while they are receiving medical care. At full occupancy, it will save Veteran families more than half a million dollars each year, but more importantly, the new Fisher House will remove a barrier to receiving vital care for Veterans who cannot/choose not to travel with their loved one by their side.

The new Fisher House at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center will have 16 accessible suites, a spacious kitchen, large communal living, dining and family rooms, a laundry room, and a shared patio. Upon completion, the home will be gifted to the VA as part of the public-private partnership between Fisher House Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Scheduled for completion in late 2024, this new Fisher House will join the VA Ann Arbor Fisher House that is already serving Michigan Veterans.

Longtime Fisher House Foundation partner Delta Air Lines has supported multiple Fisher House programs including being a part of Fisher House Foundation’s Hero Miles Program and supporting the construction of several Fisher Houses nationwide.

“Delta Air Lines is proud to help bring a Fisher House to Detroit,” said Eric Pricco, Director of Airport Services – Detroit for Delta Air Lines. “With more than 11% of our workforce being Veterans, we believe in giving back to those who have given so much and ensuring that military and Veteran communities have the resources they need to thrive.”

Fisher House Michigan, the local fundraising organization, was initially founded to support the VA Ann Arbor Fisher House. When the need for a Fisher House in Detroit was identified, Fisher House Michigan expanded their mission to lead the fundraising mission for this new home.

“Fisher House is grateful to all who helped make this house possible,” said Coker. “We appreciate Delta Air Lines for their commitment to those who serve our country and Fisher House Michigan, who galvanized communities throughout the state to be there for Veterans and their families.

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and Veteran families: Delta Air Lines, Fisher House Michigan, Masco Corporation, A.A. Van Elslander Foundation, American Legion Department of Michigan Family, Annual Wild Game Dinner, Daughters of the American Revolution of Michigan, Domino's Pizza, Enterprise Mobility Foundation, First Nation Group, Fisher-Nightingale Houses, Inc, Joanna and Joel Fox, Harry A. & Margaret D. Towsley Foundation, Men’s Wearhouse, Motor City Veterans Village, National Advanced Mobility Consortium, Inc., Real Estate One Charitable Foundation, Richard & Jean Schmidt Family, Richard & Karen MacLeod Charitable Trust, Student Veterans of America - University of Michigan, Stutzmann-Moore Wealth Management Group, UAW Local 900 (Ford Local 900), University of Michigan Intrafraternity Council, Vehicles for Veterans, The WCS Foundation, Wolverine Harley Davidson - Ride for Freedom, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

###





About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 96 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one receives medical treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since its inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About VA Detroit Healthcare System

About Detroit VA: Since 1939, the Detroit VA Healthcare System has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. In 1996, the medical center moved from Allen Park, Michigan to the current location on John R. in Detroit. One of the newer VA facilities in the country, we consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans. Services are available to more than 330,000 Veterans living in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. This population represents approximately forty-four percent of the Veteran population in the lower peninsula of Michigan. For more information, visit www.detroit.va.gov.

About Fisher House Michigan

Fisher House Michigan is a not-for-profit organization formed to improve the quality of life of US military members, retirees, Veterans, and their families and caregivers. FHM supports the construction and operations of comfort homes built near VA Medical Centers in Michigan, called “Fisher Houses.” FHM works to inform the Veteran community, their families, and the general public about Fisher Houses, and provides necessary support to Fisher House operations as needed. Fisher House Michigan presently supports operations at the Fisher House at the LTC Chrles S. Kettles VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor and is raising capital and program funds for the Fisher House at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit. www.fisherhousemichigan.org

