Diagnostics Industry Leader Gary Huff Appointed to Biomerica Strategic Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA), a global biomedical company leading the way in innovative gastroenterology solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Gary Huff to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Mr. Huff, former CEO of Diagnostics at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, “LabCorp” (NYSE: LH), brings extensive expertise to collaborate with Jack Kenny, Chairman of Biomerica, and Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica, in driving expansion of the inFoods® IBS product.



Most recently, Mr. Huff served as the CEO of LabCorp Diagnostics, overseeing one of the world’s largest diagnostics clinical laboratories, boasting $7B in annual revenues, over 2,000 locations, and a workforce of 36,000 employees.

"I'm excited to work closely with Zack and Jack to drive the expansion of Biomerica’s exciting new inFoods IBS product and the recently FDA-cleared HP Detect® product for sale in the US,” said Mr. Huff.

Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica, expressed confidence in Mr. Huff’s appointment, stating, “Gary's remarkable career in healthcare and clinical laboratories, particularly as LabCorp’s Diagnostics CEO, showcases his exceptional abilities. His leadership contributed to notable growth at LabCorp. Gary brings not only a rich background in commerce, but also crucial connections within the medical diagnostic field. As we introduce inFoods IBS both in the U.S. and abroad, we are confident that Gary's insights in the industry will be incredibly beneficial."

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primary focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

