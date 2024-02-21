Global Ocular Adhesives and Sealants Market to Hit Market Valuation of USD 455.5 Million By 2032 | Shift Towards Minimal Invasive Surgeries Catalyzing Demand says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global ocular adhesives and sealants market is projected to more than double in size, from a valuation of US$ 214.3 million in 2023 to reach US$ 455.5 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The prevalence of vision impairment worldwide is immense. A staggering 2.2 billion people are affected, with almost half living with a condition that either could have been prevented or is yet to be addressed. Cataracts alone account for more than 94 million cases of blindness while glaucoma threatens irreversible vision loss in over 80 million people. The risk of developing age-related conditions such as macular degeneration only adds to the complexity of this situation, affecting over 200 million people globally. But it’s not just the elderly who face these problems - diabetic retinopathy threatens the sight of over 100 million adults alone. All these factors are adding fuel to the demand and growth of the global ocular adhesives and sealants market.

This has forced health professionals and organizations to rely more heavily on surgical interventions. Cataract surgery is currently the most frequent eye surgery performed, as there are more than 22 million procedures being done each year - and this number is steadily increasing alongside rising glaucoma prevalence. In fact, Astute Analytica’s study suggests that more than 23% revenue of the market comes from glaucoma surgeries. However, with aging populations and regional disparities in disease burden due to inequalities in healthcare access also on the rise, ocular adhesives and sealants are going to be an increasingly sought-after answer to these issues.

Ocular adhesives and sealants are also benefiting from a wave of innovation, driven by research into new biomaterials that offer better tolerability in the eye. All this R&D activity is leading to safer and more effective products for ocular surgeries. And with an aging global population — a key risk factor for many ocular disorders — plus regional disparities in disease burden due to variations in healthcare access, demand is sure to rise as countries race to find affordable solutions to prevent vision loss.

Key Findings in Global Ocular Adhesives and Sealants Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 455.5 million CAGR 9.5% Largest Region (2023) Europe (31.1%) By Type Synthetic (66.9%) By End User Ophthalmic clinics (27.2%) By Application Glaucoma Surgery (23.4%) Top Trends Biomimetic adhesives for optimal tissue integration

Customized solutions for diverse surgical procedures

Integration with tissue engineering for reconstruction Top Drivers Rising prevalence of vision-threatening ocular diseases to spur growth of ocular adhesives and sealants market

Preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques

Demand for improved post-surgery patient outcomes Top Challenges Achieving optimal biocompatibility to prevent inflammation

Regulatory complexity for novel hybrid/engineered constructs

Ensuring sufficient bonding strength while promoting healing

Shift Towards Minimal Invasive Surgeries Catalyzing Demand for Ocular Adhesives and Sealants Market

The rise of minimally invasive surgeries has sparked an influx of innovation and demand for ocular adhesives and sealants. With smaller cuts being the preferred method, sutures aren't cutting it anymore. The adhesive way is now being favored when creating a perfect seal that'll heal faster by not getting in the way. Biocompatible adhesives have been made to mimic the healing process of our bodies, reducing complications that can lead to rejection. A hybrid material type lets surgeons customize adhesive properties to fit what they need when performing surgery.

Sealants powered by light are now revolutionizing surgical precision in the global ocular adhesives and sealants market by allowing doctors to better control delicate procedures done on eyes. This also makes it easier for new surgical approaches to be taken, expanding possibilities with these materials alone. We’ve even figured out how to add antimicrobial properties into the mix which drastically reduces post-surgical infection risks — something we should all be glad about. And as if that weren’t enough, bioresorbable and 'smart' adhesives were innovated so patients won't have to go through any procedure that solely focuses on removing leftover materials.

All this progress will ultimately lead the market down to a path where successful outcomes become more common after going under the surgeries or laser in this case. Making sure everyone has access to low-risk surgeries can speed up ways vision impairment treatment is provided all over the world.

Europe Holds Prominence Over Global Ocular Adhesives and Sealants Market with More than 31% Revenue Contribution

Europe’s dominance in the global market for ocular adhesives and sealants is driven by several factors. The region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure enables wider patient access to specialized treatments. In Germany, for instance, over 800,000 cataract surgeries are performed each year, with a majority of them depending on adhesives for wound closure. Switzerland and Finland have high ophthalmologist density rates as well. This means that the expertise of surgeons who use these products is within reach for most people in these countries. Europe’s comprehensive insurance coverage also removes financial obstacles to using cutting-edge materials like ocular adhesives.

Innovation is another major growth driver in the ocular adhesives and sealants market, as European pharma giants rank among the industry leaders in R&D spending—the main source of new adhesive and sealant technologies. Roughly one-fifth of all global clinical trials for these materials are conducted across Europe, highlighting the continent’s focus on evidence-based adoption of innovative products. With its strict regulatory standards for drugs and medical devices, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) further enhances trust in the safety and efficacy of commercialized adhesives and sealants.

Europe has a large aging population that requires ongoing treatment with eye adhesives used in procedures such as cataract surgery and glaucoma surgery. A quarter of Europeans are aged 60 or older—a group that has higher chances of developing vision-threatening diseases such as macular degeneration—and will need to continue receiving care with these ophthalmic materials to maintain their sight. One thing worth mentioning here is that while our findings identified key economic centers around Europe ocular adhesives and sealants market —such as London, Zurich, Frankfurt, Paris—demand drivers extend beyond these cities to smaller yet highly matured healthcare systems throughout the continent.

Ocular Adhesives & Sealants: Manufacturers Can Capture Rapid Growth in Tissue Engineering Applications

Glaucoma surgery will continue to hold the largest market share — an expected 23.4% revenue share driven by high disease prevalence and established procedures such as trabeculectomies. However, ocular adhesives and sealants will rapidly gain adoption in tissue engineering, with a CAGR of 10.5%, signaling a move beyond traditional wound closure. Advancements in biocompatibility, customization and regenerative potential position adhesives as core tools for securing corneal transplants, attaching retinal tissue (where they play a crucial part in preventing vision loss) and promoting healing in complex corneal injuries.

Manufacturers in the global ocular adhesives and sealants market stand to benefit significantly by developing solutions that cater to this paradigm shift in ocular medicine. This includes creating procedure-specific adhesives, integrating growth factors/cellular components, optimizing delivery systems and offering controlled degradation rates. Success depends upon collaborations between manufacturers and tissue engineering researchers that resolve clinical needs while securing IP and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape around lab-grown tissue integration – a disruptive technology using specialized adhesives.

In addition to consistent demand driven by an estimated 111 million cases of glaucoma by 2040, this analysis identifies tissue engineering as a quickly expanding front for ocular adhesives and sealants alongside traditional applications.

Analyst View: Navigating the Ocular Adhesives & Sealants Opportunities for Innovation & Strategic Positioning

While the world’s biggest players shape the ocular adhesives and sealants market, continuing innovations offer room for disruption in the ocular adhesives and sealants space. To gain an edge, companies must focus on differentiating their products within specific applications. This could mean creating a new type of sealant perfect for a certain eye surgery, or offering adhesive with customized delivery for more complex transplants. Understanding the ever-changing regulations will be crucial to successfully develop and sell these products at scale. Especially when it comes to cutting-edge tissue-engineered constructs.

To become successful in the global ocular adhesives and sealants market, collaborations between material manufacturers, surgeons, and researchers of tissue engineering are key. Making sure the players have close partnerships is essential because it allows them to make products that actually solve clinical problems. It also helps guide their product through trial phases before hitting the market.

Now as materials advance so must the procedures they’re used for. The easiest way to achieve higher adoption rates is by adapting adhesives so they work with newer techniques that aren’t as invasive. There’s no one size fits all solution here either. The world is huge and regions have varying levels of access to care specifically designed for older populations. Wherein, exploring alternative methods may seem risky but recognizing where treatments should be headed can highlight unmet patient needs which gives birth to new markets and opportunities for success.

Ocular Adhesives and Sealants Market Key Players

