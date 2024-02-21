Almond Oil Market Set to Soar Past USD 9.39 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Almond Oil market , the increasing popularity of almond oil as a base ingredient in natural and organic cosmetic and personal care products, the rising consumer demand for cold-pressed and unrefined almond oil due to its superior quality and retention of nutrients, the utilization of almond oil in the culinary industry for its mild flavor and health benefits, the development of almond oil-based dietary supplements and nutraceuticals to tap into the health and wellness market, and the sustainable sourcing and production of almond oil to meet the environmentally conscious preferences of consumers are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Almond oil is a vegetable oil extracted from the seeds of the almond tree. It is a clear, pale yellow oil with a mild, nutty flavor. Almond oil is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids, and it has various health and beauty benefits.

Sweet Almond Oil Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Sweet almond oil dominates the global online market as it is non-toxic and considered safe for external and internal use, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals.

Cosmetics and Personal Care are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, cosmetics, and personal care are the leading segment due to rising consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products. Almond oil, especially the sweet almond variety, is known for its natural, non-toxic, and skin-friendly properties, making it a popular choice for skincare and haircare products.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a well-established natural and organic cosmetic and personal care product market. Consumer demand for natural ingredients, including almond oil, is robust, contributing to the region's dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Almond Oil market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Almond Oil.

Key Developments in Almond Oil Market

In May 2023, U.S.-based natural products company Sundial Brands acquired the almond oil brand 'SheaMoisture' from Unilever, expanding its presence in the natural skincare market.

In April 2023, Indian beauty brand Mamaearth raised $40 million in funding to expand its portfolio of personal care products, including almond oil-based skincare and hair care products.

Key Questions Answered in Almond Oil Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

