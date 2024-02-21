Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market projected to reach USD 4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market ” By Cell Type (Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic Cells and Others), By Application (Drug Development, Regenerative Medicine, Toxicity Testing and Others), By End User (Academic and Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.2 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 4.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Cell Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Astellas Pharma Inc. Axol Bioscience Ltd. Sample of Companies Covered Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc. Cynata Therapeutics Limited Evotec SE

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is experiencing significant growth and innovation, driven by advancements in regenerative medicine, drug discovery, and personalized therapies. iPSCs, reprogrammed from adult cells, have garnered immense attention for their potential to transform medical research and treatment approaches. The market is characterized by a rising demand for iPSCs in drug development, where these cells serve as invaluable tools for disease modeling and screening. Additionally, the expanding scope of regenerative medicine applications, such as the development of cell-based therapies for various diseases, further propels market expansion. The continuous efforts to enhance iPSC generation techniques, ensuring safety and efficacy, contribute to the market's dynamism. As key players engage in strategic collaborations, the global iPSC market is poised to witness sustained growth, with an increasing focus on clinical-grade iPSCs and their translation into therapeutic interventions. Nevertheless, challenges related to regulatory frameworks and ethical considerations underscore the need for a comprehensive and evolving understanding of this dynamic market landscape.

Major Vendors in the Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Evotec SE

Fate Therapeutics Inc.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Inc.

Ncardia

Pluricell Biotech

REPROCELL Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Increasing Research and Development

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is witnessing a surge in research and development activities, reflecting a growing commitment to harnessing the full potential of iPSC technology. Research endeavors are increasingly focused on optimizing iPSC generation methods, improving differentiation protocols to generate specialized cell types, and addressing safety concerns for clinical applications. The heightened interest in iPSCs for disease modeling and drug discovery has spurred collaborative efforts between biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical entities, and academic institutions, driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of therapeutic possibilities. Furthermore, substantial investments in R&D are directed towards overcoming technical challenges, enhancing scalability, and establishing standardized protocols, all aimed at accelerating the translation of iPSC-based research into tangible clinical applications. The dynamic landscape of ongoing research and development in the iPSC market underscores its pivotal role in shaping the future of regenerative medicine and personalized healthcare.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Stem Cell Therapy

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Wide Range of Clinical Applications

Opportunities:

Development of Off-the-Shelf Therapies

Collaboration between Academia and Industry

Increasing Public Awareness

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is experiencing a notable uptick in public awareness, as the potential of iPSC technology becomes increasingly recognized and communicated to a broader audience. Advancements in regenerative medicine and the prospect of personalized therapies have captured the public's interest, leading to a greater understanding of iPSCs' transformative capabilities. Awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and media coverage have contributed to demystifying the science behind iPSCs and highlighting their applications in treating various diseases. With growing recognition of iPSCs as a powerful tool in both research and potential clinical interventions, there is a heightened sense of optimism and curiosity among the public, fostering a more informed and engaged global community in the realm of stem cell technology. This increased awareness may also contribute to shaping public opinion and influencing policies related to stem cell research and its ethical considerations.

The Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells is dominated by North America.

In 2022, North America dominated the global market, holding the largest market share. The substantial growth in this region can be attributed to the increased utilization of advanced systems and technologies in drug development, toxicity testing, and disease modeling. Additionally, the rising adoption of stem cell therapies further contributes to market expansion.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2030. Factors such as extensive low-cost stem cell research, developing economies, improvements in healthcare systems, and heightened awareness of personalized treatment possibilities are expected to drive revenue growth during this period. The presence of numerous start-ups, collaborations between academic institutions and multinational companies, along with new product and service launches, will play a significant role in fostering the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The Fibroblasts Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on cell type, the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells market comprises Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic Cells, and Others. In 2022, the fibroblasts segment emerged as the dominant player, capturing the largest market share. With fibroblasts being the most readily accessible cells in the skin, they have garnered significant attention in the field of cell therapy. Leveraging the regenerative capabilities of dermal fibroblasts opens up new avenues for the development of cell-based therapeutics aimed at addressing various skin-related issues. These cells play a crucial role in synthesizing essential components such as glycosaminoglycans and collagens, contributing to the structural integrity of the skin's extracellular matrix. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the potential of both allogeneic and autologous dermal fibroblasts in treating conditions like burn ulcers, wound healing, and hereditary skin disorders. Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) derived from fibroblasts and gene-edited fibroblasts represent promising approaches for tackling skin problems, thereby driving market growth.

