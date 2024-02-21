Navitas Powers Samsung Galaxy S24 with Integrated AI

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology has announced that its GaNFast™ power ICs drive Samsung’s 25 W “Super-Fast Charging” (SFC) for the new, AI-enhanced Galaxy S24 smartphone.



Flagship hardware specifications include a 2340 x 1080 (FHD+) dynamic AMOLED 2X, and 120 Hz screen, plus the Galaxy S24 delivers innovative and practical AI features to help transform the way users communicate, create and discover the world. Galaxy AI features like Live Translate, Chat Assist and new “Circle to Search” with Google, to improve nearly every experience that S24 users can enjoy.

The 25 W GaNFast unit delivers 50% charge to the high-capacity 4000 mAh battery in only 30 minutes, while the USB PD 3.0 (Type-C) specification makes it compatible with other Samsung products including Galaxy Buds2 audio, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Flip and Galaxy A23.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the 25 W power adapter features a 75% reduction in power consumption sleep mode. Navitas’ GaNFast technology is deployed in a high-frequency, quasi-resonant (HFQR) topology running at 150 kHz – 3x faster than standard silicon designs – and delivers a 30% size shrink vs. conventional charger designs.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with Samsung as they continue to develop groundbreaking mobile phone technology,” said David Carroll, Sr. VP Worldwide Sales for Navitas. “Deploying GaNFast ICs has allowed Samsung to create an ultra-compact, lightweight and efficient 25W adapter that can rapidly re-charge the new Galaxy S24 and a variety of other phones and accessories in the Samsung range.”

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2024. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 2023, over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

