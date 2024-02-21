Motus GI Holdings Granted a U.S. Patent for a Key Feature Embodied by the Pure-Vu® System to Avoid Clogging in Cleansing the GI Tract

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (“the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MOTS), a medical technology company focused on improving endoscopic outcomes and experiences, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued the Company a new patent (patent # 11904085) titled, “Colon Cleaning System with Automatic Self-Purging Feature.”

“We are pleased to announce further strengthening our IP portfolio in the U.S. This latest patent covers the automated management of pressure for irrigation and self-purging feature of the latest generation of the Pure-Vu system. This capability is key to enhancing the physician’s experience using the Pure-Vu, by avoiding procedure delays due to clogs,” commented Mark Pomeranz, Chief Executive Officer. “The Pure-Vu system’s self-purging feature embodies a series of sensors that can detect loss of suction and location of the potential blockage within the evacuation channel, automatically ceasing suction and reversing flow to purge the clogged material, thereby reopening the channel without requiring any action by the physician.”

The new patent covers systems and methods for cleaning a colon or other portion of the GI tract include optional use of sensors to detect conditions of blockage of flow of materials within an evacuation channel used to remove debris from the body; and devices and methods for purging such blockages from the evacuation channel. This latest patent application is a continuation of U.S. patent applications Ser. No. 16/389,955 filed on April 21, 2019.

Inpatient endoscopy on patients admitted to the hospital can be a difficult endeavor to get a quality procedure in a timely manner due to debris in the GI tract. This can lead to delayed, aborted and repeat procedures, which puts a burden on the healthcare system and the patient, both from a clinical and economic perspective. According to the literature, up to 50% of inpatient colonoscopies can have an extra night of hospitalization due to inadequate preparation and market research has shown that 30% of upper GI bleed cases have issues with adequate visualization effecting the length and outcome of the procedure.

About Motus GI Holdings, Inc.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

