eKasi Entrepreneurs Brings Back Transformative Mentorship Circle For Township Peri-urban SMMEs

The eKasi Entrepreneurs mentorship circle with international MBA Students

South Africa’s informal and micro-enterprises comprising 98% of the country's total, primarily consist of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and have plenty of room for growth, job creation, and economic transformation. This accounts for an estimated 2.4 to 3.5 million SMEs. To support these local businesses, one non-profit organization is continuously taking initiatives to address economic disparities and make waves in community development.

eKasi Entrepreneurs, under the leadership of visionary founder Elvis Sekhaolelo, is relaunching its Mentorship Circle project to empower township and rural Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in South Africa. Established in 2012, eKasi Entrepreneurs has provided access to funding, mentorship, and resources. The company’s relaunch of the Mentorship Circle demonstrates a commitment to supporting local businesses and achieving sustainable growth for them.

The organization initially focused on connecting entrepreneurs with resources and opportunities from the broader economy, leading to a significant impact on SMMEs' growth and even export success. However, the challenge lay in the lack of communication about these achievements, leaving government and corporate officials unaware of their positive contributions.

To address this, eKasi Entrepreneurs is gearing up for a strategic relaunch of their projects, emphasizing the Mentorship Circle. This initiative brings international MBA students from renowned universities to South Africa, ensuring their safety by facilitating mentorship sessions in secure locations, away from potential security risks in townships. The objective is to solve a problem statement of a township SMME to assist them in growing and scaling their business.

Elvis Sekhaolelo, a social impact project innovator within underserved communities, expressed the organization's mission to guide, support, and propel township and rural SMMEs to greater heights. The Mentorship Circle is a bespoke program offering tailored solutions including training, skills development, coaching, mentorship, access to market and experts in various industries such as agriculture, fashion, manufacturing, and the informal SMME sector.

As Mr. Sekhaolelo states, “Our goal is to bring rare skills and talent to work on township and rural area SMMEs that will contribute to sustainable community development.”

eKasi Entrepreneurs partners with the International Study Program through their MBA programs to provide mentorship to township SMMEs during their week-long visit to South Africa. The program involves a day-long engagement with township SMMEs, who manage logistics and other activities during their stay. The team visits townships and interacts with entrepreneurs individually, focusing on specific areas within their timeline.

Mr. Sekhaolelo states that there is more awareness and knowledge when the students spend time with entrepreneurs, valuing the opportunity for meaningful interactions and recognizing the value. The previous success of the mentorship program allowed the NPO to partner with various corporations in South Africa to support local SMMEs to foster growth.

Elvis Sekhaolelo's dedication to community engagement and economic impact is evident in establishing the Township Economy Thought Leaders initiative. This thought leadership platform positions eKasi Entrepreneurs as a voice for township and rural economies that work in collaboration with government, private sectors, and SMMEs to create a thriving economic ecosystem. The company mentors these businesses to become compliant, mentored, and able to list on micro market stores, gaining access to other markets and procuring services from the government and private sectors. The focus is on understanding the businesses' needs and how to innovate programs that will support the SMMEs for growth.

In addition, the upcoming Kasi Economies Impact Investment Summit, set in June, will showcase impactful projects and engage stakeholders on scaling initiatives, community development, and localization strategies. The summit aligns with the ESG values and has proposed a formula, co-creating strategies that will lead to impact.

eKasi Entrepreneurs is more than just a non-profit organization; it's a catalyst for positive change with a unique approach to collaboration that involves government, private sectors, and SMMEs in a symbiotic relationship for a better South Africa. The organization's contributions, which have a significant social and economic impact(SED, ESD, ESG), can enhance the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBBEE) ratings for the businesses involved. As corporates seek opportunities to invest in township SMMEs, eKasi Entrepreneurs take a stand as a reliable partner, making a tangible impact on both societal and economic fronts.

Elvis Sekhaolelo states “As a thought leader in the development of kasi & rural area economies. eKasi Entrepreneurs partners with corporate and government departments to deliver their theory of change - we co-create and deliver shared values to impact SMMEs in the communities they operate in. The journey has not been easy and it is through discipline, teamwork, persistence, and passion that we have succeeded in uncharted territories,”

As eKasi Entrepreneurs continue their journey of empowerment, their success rests on collaboration, acting as a catalyst for government, private sectors, and SMMEs to create a thriving economy. The organization welcomes diverse partners for collaborations and partnerships with corporations, municipalities, and several societies. eKasi Entrepreneurs envisions a better South Africa built on sustainable economic development and job creation.

