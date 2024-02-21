Object Management Group Hosts Event on the Impact of Digital Transformation across Industries

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced it will host an event entitled "The Impact of a New Era in Digital Transformation across Industries" on March 21, 2024, from 8:30 am – 2:45 pm at the Hyatt Regency Reston Town Center Hotel in Reston, VA.

“Leading organizations across all industries are advancing their digital transformation efforts with cutting-edge technologies in Gen AI, digital twins, IoT, AR/XR, 5G, and more,” said Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO of OMG. "The OMG family of consortia offers an event filled with insightful presentations, interactive panel discussions, workshops, and live demos. You will meet executives from leading companies who share stories about their deployments, use cases, experiences, and challenges.”

Agenda

8:30 am – 9:30 am – Exhibit Hall – Cross-consortia Demo Sessions. Demos feature Security and Trust, Immersive Factory of the Future, AI Infused-Compliance and Assurance, Multi-Agent Modeling, Smart City Microcosm, Intelligent Transportation, Fintech, and Smart Assets.

9:30 am – 10:00 am – Keynote: Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence; The Coming Wave of Radical Upheaval in Industry and Manufacturing. The impact of humans and new technologies on the world in the present and long term. Keynote speakers: Dr. Adam Drobot, President and Chairman, Open Tech Work, and guest.

10:15 am – 10:45 am – OMG Community of Consortia; Advancing Value through Digital Transformation. With a cross-consortia focus on Generative AI and enabling technologies, Consortia leaders talk about areas you can influence and become part of developing best practices driving the next digital transformation era. Presenters: Mike Bennett, CTO, Object Management Group SDO; Dan Isaacs, CTO & GM, Digital Twin Consortium; Mark Sage, Executive Director, AREA.

10:45 am –11:15 am – Panel: Unlocking Growth: The Value of Digital Transformation in Today's Landscape. Industry experts and thought leaders discuss the impact of digital transformation across various sectors. Panelists: Claudio Soarzo Cataldo, Director, Head of Digital Technology (Chile) at NTT DATA; Bassam Zarkout, Founder, IGnPower; Bob Martin, Senior Principal Software and Supply Chain Assurance Engineer, MITRE; Daniel Young, Senior Manager Product Standards, Toshiba America.

11:15 am-11:45 am – Panel: Dynamics of AI: Exploring the Benefits and Challenges. Explores topics related to AI adoption, including enhanced operational efficiency, intelligent decision-making, data-driven strategies, implementation, interoperability, regulatory challenges, and responsible computing. Panelists: Dr. Adam Drobot, President and Chairman, Open Tech Work; Eric Stahlberg, Director of Cancer Data Science Initiatives, Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research; Pieter Van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMPro; and Marlon Rodgers, Software Engineer, IT Lead, Lockheed Martin.

11:45am-12:15pm Enhancing Realties: The Integration of AR/XR & Digital Twins. This panel brings together experts at the intersection of AR/XR and digital twins to discuss the transformative potential of their integration. From leveraging real-time data visualization through spatial computing capabilities, the discussion will explore innovative applications, challenges, and future trends. Join us as we uncover the synergies between AR/XR and digital twins and their role in shaping the future of immersive realities. Panelists: Carlos Toro, Head of Data and Analytics (Chile) at NTT DATA, Digital Twin Coordinator LATAM (Global Innovation Center); Justin Piwetz, Asset Management Lead - Research and Innovation in Virtual Technologies, BP; Ursla Vold, XR Engineer, Lockheed Martin; and Ashley Stowe, Director, Oak Ridge Enhanced Technology and Training Center.

1:00 pm-1:30 pm – Panel: Navigating the Interplay of 5G and XR Technologies. Explore the complexities of connecting various devices through advanced networks, including mobile, portable, and wearable XR devices. Panelists: Christine Perey, Founder, Perey Research and Consulting; Aristides Staikos, 5G and XR Industry Expert, Former Verizon/US Navy/US Army; and Tangi Meyer, DELMIA Augmented Experience Strategic Planning, Dassault Systemes.

1:30-2:30 pm – Workshop: Demystifying Digital Twins: Practical Approach for Digital Twin Development. Learn about the Composable Framework, including the Digital Twin Capabilities Toolkit and Reference Architecture Platform Stack from the Digital Twin Consortium Ambassadors driving the next digital transformation era. DTC Ambassadors: Pieter Van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMPro; David McKee, CEO, Counterpoint Technologies; Carlos Toro, Head of Data and Analytics (Chile) at NTT DATA, Digital Twin Coordinator LATAM (Global Innovation Center).

2:30 pm-2:45 pm – Upcoming Member Engagement Opportunities and Wrap-Up. Learn about Consortia events and activities.

