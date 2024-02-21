HHAeXchange Names Scott Schwartz as Chief Operating Officer, Announces New Senior Vice President of Product

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHAeXchange , a leading provider of homecare management solutions for providers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid agencies, today announced that Scott Schwartz , formerly Chief Revenue Officer, has been appointed to Chief Operating Officer, and Lori Harrington has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Product.

After serving as Chief Revenue Officer, Senior Vice President, and Vice President of Sales & Marketing at HHAeXchange for nearly seven years, Scott Schwartz will step into a new role as Chief Operating Officer. In his new position, Schwartz will lead implementation, revenue cycle operations, integrations, technical customer care, training, and customer education. Bringing these functions under Schwartz’s leadership will evolve operations to enable more effective services and solutions.

“Over the past seven years, Scott has been integral in establishing HHAeXchange as the leader in homecare software through helping nearly 10,000 homecare provider agencies leverage technology and spearheading our robust Partner Connect program,” said Paul Joiner , Chief Executive Officer at HHAeXchange. “As we work to expand our platform and create better solutions for homecare providers and payers, Scott’s top priority will be driving operational excellence and delivering an improved end-to-end client experience.”

In addition to the appointment of Schwartz as COO, the company has announced Lori Harrington as the new Senior Vice President of Product. With over twenty years of experience in the industry, Harrington brings an extensive healthcare product strategy and management background to the organization. In her most recent role, Harrington served as Vice President of Product Management for Teladoc, where she led product strategy for value-based care initiatives and was instrumental in developing a client innovation hub for strategic health plan clients, creating a streamlined experience for clients based on their emerging needs.

“Lori’s deep understanding of healthcare and her customer-centric approach will be crucial in advancing our product solutions to serve providers and payers better,” said Tim Brewer , Chief Technology Officer at HHAeXchange. “With her vast experience, Lori will play a pivotal role in driving product evolution and execution, improvements to our current products, and delivering solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers and the homecare industry to ultimately provide better customer satisfaction.”

As aging populations across the country continue to increase and more members express a preference for homecare, these new appointments will advance HHAeXchange’s commitment to setting new industry standards that enable providers, caregivers, payers, and families to deliver the best care in the home.

For more information about HHAeXchange and its executive team, please visit hhaexchange.com/leadership and follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

