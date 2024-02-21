SEIA Welcomes April Rosenberry, JD, LLM as Director of Estate, Tax, and Financial Planning

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA) recently announced the appointment of April Rosenberry, JD, LLM, as Director of Estate, Tax, and Financial Planning. April will be responsible for elevating the client experience and expanding the resources the advisors have to offer.

April says, “I’m excited to join SEIA. The firm has a strong reputation for outstanding service and an entrepreneurial mindset. Their high-caliber Advisors have been able to achieve extraordinary growth and client satisfaction. After meeting team members, I understood that the company was perfectly aligned with my philosophies of excellent customer service, impeccable work ethic, lean style of management, and personal integrity.”

April’s primary responsibility will be overseeing and elevating wealth planning capabilities at SEIA. She will manage and be accountable for effectively providing client-centered services. In the area of wealth planning and transfers, there is a tremendous amount of cross-over between estate, tax, and financial planning. Her team will consult with clients regarding their lifetime, trust, and estate transfers with an emphasis on tax-efficient strategies. The goal is to ensure the same high caliber of customer service SEIA is known for in the area of estate and tax planning, while utilizing Advisor-led financial plans built on SEIA’s proven performance.

Brian Holmes, President and CEO of SEIA, comments, “We’re delighted to welcome April into the SEIA family. Estate, tax, and financial planning have always been a part of what we offer and we will not rest on our laurels. Client expectations change and we must also change to continue to deliver the outstanding service, advice, and care they’ve come to expect.”

April’s appointment will help the firm continue to review and elevate its suite of client services. Many clients across the various offices are looking for an optimal customer experience when it comes to planning, and April will help the advisors to deliver what the clients need. Her role will help enhance the infrastructure already built at SEIA into a reliable, but truly customizable, client experience that helps them protect and preserve their legacies.

About SEIA

