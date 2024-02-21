Haven Insurance Group Selects EZLynx to Leverage an All-in-One Platform

Lewisville, TX., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Haven Insurance Group has implemented EZLynx, a cloud-based, all-in-one agency management system, to be its technology foundation for business growth. The EZLynx management system will enable Haven Insurance to consolidate disparate rating and management technologies into a single, integrated platform, taking advantage of data stored within the system to automate previously manual workflows and drive revenue-generating activities.

“We started our agency with EZLynx Rating and an unintegrated management system, which worked for a while but became harder to manage and know if the data was reliable as we grew,” said Michael Monroe, partner and Personal Lines director, Haven Insurance Group. “Now, we can rely on EZLynx as our single source of truth for our business and leverage all of its integrated tools to grow our business and keep our customer front and center.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“At EZLynx, we are hyper focused on providing an integrated technology platform with all the native capabilities for our customers to manage their business in one location,” said Michael Streit, general manager, EZLynx. “EZLynx will enable Haven Insurance Group to eliminate managing one off technology applications and get a better lens into their full book of business and pipeline to manage growth and productivity at scale.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.