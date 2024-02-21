Sirona Biochem Announces Plans for Commercial Launch of GlycoProteMim™ in Early 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF), also known as Sirona, is excited to share a new milestone in its journey. A recent exclusive video interview featuring Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Sirona's Chief Scientific Officer, has been released by the Investing News Network. In this interview, Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy unveils Sirona's ambitious plans to introduce its innovative anti-aging product, GlycoProteMimTM, to the markets of North America and Europe in early 2025.

The interview provides an insightful look into the revolutionary potential of GlycoProteMim in the anti-aging sector. Viewers can access the full interview on the Investing News Network’s website through this link: investingnews.com/sirona-biochem-eyes-2025-launch-of-new-anti-aging-product/

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Christopher Hopton, CFO

604.641.4466

Email: Info@sironabiochem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.