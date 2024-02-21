iDirect Government CSIR™ Technology Named Finalist for Via Satellite’s 2023 Satellite Technology of the Year Award

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today announced that its Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) technology has been named a finalist for the 2023 Satellite Technology of the Year Award organized by Via Satellite.



With increasing spectral usage and frequency overlap, CSIR mitigates interference and meets the specialized needs of military and government SATCOM users by delivering uninterrupted secure communications on any radio frequency. CSIR enhancements that are critical to support advanced signal excision were developed through the company’s Electronic Warfare Engineering Center of Excellence.

In 2023, CSIR evolved to support even more interference scenarios such as the ability to use as a native device or integrated with any radio frequency. In addition, the new integration of CSIR with an anti-jam Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum (DSSS) waveform provides additional resiliency and efficiency for defense networks.

iDirectGov recently introduced CSIR on its 450mp, the first in its 4-Series suite of software defined radio (SDR) modems. This CSIR instantiation brings the power of signal excision technology to a multi-orbit solution.

“With electronic warfare and cybersecurity risks on the rise, CSIR incorporates countermeasures to thwart bad actors and unintentional interferers,” said Tim Winter, president of iDirect Government. “CSIR’s new set of capabilities, including anti-jam technology, ensures that satellite connectivity and communications are safeguarded from interference. This Via Satellite finalist designation is evidence of the importance of SATCOM technology that is secure, reliable and effective.”

The winner of the 2023 Satellite Technology of the Year will be determined by a combination of the Via Satellite editorial team and votes from the industry. The public can vote for iDirectGov’s CSIR technology online. Voting closes at noon ET on March 19. The winner will be announced at SATELLITE 2024 on Wednesday, March 20, at the Via Satellite Awards luncheon.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 19 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation, has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 19 years. All its employees are permanent U.S. residents, with a third being U.S. military veterans.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal™ (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

To read more about iDirect Government's quality certifications, click here.

For more information, please visit http://www.idirectgov.com and follow iDirectGov on X at https://twitter.com/idirectgov, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/idirectgov and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/idirectgov/. See iDirectGov on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReL2Mi-yyX0sNNu-Dq0erw.

