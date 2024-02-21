In-Plant Logistics Market projected to reach USD 25.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " In-Plant Logistics Market ” , by Type (Inbound Logistics, Outbound logistics, Reverse Logistics, Others), Machinery Type (Automated Guided Vehicles, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, Conveyor & Sortation Systems, Cranes, Electrified Monorail Systems, Forklift Truck, Others), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aviation, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global In-Plant Logistics Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 11.6 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 25.1 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 10.15% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Machinery Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW BLG Logistics CEVA Logistics Sample of Companies Covered Daifuku Co., Ltd. DB Schenker DHL

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on In-Plant Logistics Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The growth of the in-plant logistics market is substantial, propelled by the crucial need to enhance efficiency and productivity in manufacturing facilities. In-plant logistics entails the smooth movement of raw materials, components, and finished goods within a company's manufacturing plant, leading to streamlined workflows and reduced lead times. Ensuring timely product delivery is a priority for companies aiming to prioritize customer satisfaction and loyalty, and effective in-plant logistics plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal. The market expansion is further driven by cost reduction and error minimization, as optimized logistics processes contribute to lower operational costs and increased profitability. Advanced technologies such as Warehouse Management Systems, radio frequency technology, and barcode integration offer opportunities for enhanced visibility and control in this landscape. Additionally, optimized infrastructure design, strategic third-party logistics partnerships, and data-driven planning present avenues for further market growth. The in-plant logistics sector is evolving, placing emphasis on agility in supply chain management and seizing opportunities to enhance operational efficiency, ultimately benefiting companies through improved customer satisfaction and profitability.

Major Vendors in the Global In-Plant Logistics Market:

BLG Logistics

CEVA Logistics

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

DB Schenker

DHL

JBT

KION GROUP AG

KUKA AG

Navin Group

Nissin ABC Logistics

Nwcc India

In-plant logistics play a crucial role in driving efficiency and productivity improvements within a manufacturing plant. The integration of well-designed infrastructure, organized workflow, and advanced systems contributes to enhanced operational performance. The infrastructure, encompassing the physical facilities of the plant, is pivotal. Despite the initial emphasis on construction costs, flexibility and customization must be considered post-build to optimize workflows. Organizational design directly impacts workflow efficiency, focusing on shorter lead times and streamlined inventory movement. The utilization of advanced systems, including Warehouse Management Systems (WMSs), RF technology, and barcode integration, provides accurate data on workforce, inventory, and order locations. This technological integration enables operators to work more orderly, with automation support, resulting in greater productivity. Efficient in-plant logistics ensure more control over pieces, offering real-time visibility into the location and quantity of materials throughout the production process. This systematic approach not only minimizes errors promptly but also achieves customer loyalty through on-time product delivery. Ultimately, a strong in-plant logistics system contributes to reduced lead times, increased productivity, and a more agile supply chain. It enhances the overall performance of the business, making supply chain management smoother, faster, and more cost-effective, thereby generating higher value for customers and fostering business growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The focus on achieving customer satisfaction and loyalty by delivering products on time and in the right order

In-plant logistics helps in minimizing errors, reducing costs associated with errors, and ensuring timely correction of any issues that could disrupt plant operations

Strong in-plant logistics contribute to making the entire supply chain more agile, faster, and cost-effective.

Opportunities:

Integration of Advanced Technologies

focus on flexibility and customization to accommodate changing workflow and layout requirements

Collaborating with third-party logistics providers for specialized support in the movement of raw materials, stocking, and delivery of finished goods

Leveraging data analytics for better planning, control, and continuous evaluation of in-plant logistics operations

Integration of Advanced Technologies

The incorporation of advanced technologies offers a significant opportunity for in-plant logistics, transforming the market to achieve heightened efficiency and operational excellence. Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in cognitive automation, streamlining data-intensive tasks and enabling predictive solutions for supply chain management. This results in more precise predictions about delivery dates, ultimately leading to increased customer satisfaction. The Internet of Things (IoT) enhances inventory management efficiency and provides real-time visibility within the manufacturing plant, optimizing fleet management and overall logistics efficiency. Blockchain technology introduces transparency into the logistics process, ensuring secure and traceable transactions. Robotics, including co-bots and autonomous mobile robots, enhance supply chain operations by improving speed, accuracy, and reducing human errors. Big Data and Data Analytics contribute to warehouse efficiency and performance management, offering insights for route planning and risk management. Cloud Computing allows logistics companies to adopt pay-per-use models, lowering IT infrastructure costs and facilitating secure data exchange. Autonomous Vehicles contribute to safer and cost-effective product transportation, particularly in last-mile delivery. Elastic Logistics addresses fluctuating demand, allowing scalability of supply chain operations and providing cost-effective solutions. Lastly, the integrated use of modern technologies improves Last-Mile Delivery efficiency, ensuring the timely and secure delivery of products and directly impacting customer loyalty.

North America dominates the market for In-Plant Logistics

North America witnessed substantial growth in the in-plant logistics market, fueled by the widespread adoption of automation in manufacturing and warehouses. The United States and Canada spearhead this expansion, emphasizing efficient material handling and intra-logistics systems. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa showcase robust performance, with Europe leading in smart in-plant logistics adoption and modular solutions. The Middle East, propelled by the oil and gas sector, gradually embraces optimization in supply chains. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC), rapid market growth is driven by the booming manufacturing sector, especially in China and India, with significant investments in factory automation. The region's proactive approach to innovative logistics solutions, fueled by a growing e-commerce industry, positions Asia Pacific as a major force shaping the global in-plant logistics industry.

The Automated Guided Vehicles Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global In-Plant Logistics market, the Machinery type segment comprises various categories such as Automated Guided Vehicles, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, Conveyor & Sortation Systems, Cranes, Electrified Monorail Systems, Forklift Truck, and Others. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) play a pivotal role in in-plant logistics, offering versatile applications to streamline material handling processes. Primarily utilized for transporting raw materials like metal, plastic, rubber, or paper, AGVs ensure uninterrupted production by delivering materials from receiving to the warehouse or directly to production lines without human intervention. AGVs are essential in work-in-process applications, moving materials between workstations, warehouses, and production lines. They efficiently support the manufacturing process by providing repetitive and reliable material movement, preventing delays caused by material shortages. Inbound and outbound handling for replenishment and picking is also enhanced by AGVs, optimizing inventory management. Collaborative mobile robots within the AGV segment assist warehouse associates in the picking process, guiding them through tasks and transporting orders to packaging and shipping workstations. Overall, AGVs contribute to increased efficiency, reduced downtime, and seamless material flow in in-plant logistics.

Segmentations Analysis of In-Plant Logistics Market: -

By Type Inbound Logistics Outbound logistics Reverse Logistics Others

By Machinery Type Automated Guided Vehicles Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Conveyor & Sortation Systems, Cranes Electrified Monorail Systems Forklift Truck Others

By End User Automotive Aviation Food & Beverages Healthcare Metals & Heavy Machinery Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



