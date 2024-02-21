DIAGNOS recognized as a Top TSX Venture Exchange Company

BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV” or “the Exchange”) as a 2024 Top 50 Company.



The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies from the past year on the TSX Venture Exchange, recognizing the 50 strongest performances on the Exchange over the last year based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume.

Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS, commented, “We’re thrilled and honored to be recognized as a Top 50 company within the TSX Venture Exchange. DIAGNOS’ AI-powered retinal image analysis technology is delivering invaluable benefits in order to safeguard the well-being of individuals at risk of vision impairment due to diabetes and hypertension. DIAGNOS solution, CARA (Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis), is commercially available today to specialists in the medical field. Our key markets are government, clinics and optometry clinics”.

As part of the award, the TSX Venture Exchange recorded an overview of DIAGNOS: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at www.DIAGNOS.com and www.sedar.com .

About TMX Group

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders, and investors. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna.

Additional information is available: www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.