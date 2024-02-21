TeleVox Showcases Patient Relationship Management Platform with SMART SMS at ViVE 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management technology, will display its platform designed to help healthcare providers move from simple, episodic patient interactions to more comprehensive and meaningful relationships at ViVE 2024 (booth 1730), held February 25-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.



ViVE attendees will get a firsthand look at TeleVox’s Enterprise Edition, which redefines patient engagement, turning episodic interactions into continuous, evolving relationships. Leveraging SMART SMS, this omnichannel solution enhances patient experiences, optimizes care, lightens the staff workload, and contributes to the financial success of health systems.

“The transition towards patient relationship management (PRM) is essential as we navigate the shift to value-based care in the face of escalating healthcare costs,” said Vik Krishnan, President of TeleVox. “We look forward to showing ViVE attendees why PRM is instrumental in enhancing patient communication and health outcomes, significantly optimizing healthcare service delivery and accruing substantial operational and financial benefits for healthcare systems.”

Traditional healthcare engagement models often silo patient interactions, leading to fragmented communication efforts. Call centers, EHR, CRM, and other digital health applications all communicate with patients in different channels. TeleVox’s Enterprise Edition unifies disparate communication channels into a cohesive ecosystem with the patient relationship at its core.

Additionally, unlike EHR-driven episodic communications that typically only target existing patients through web and mobile channels, Enterprise Edition champions omnichannel communication to engage both existing and prospective patients.

At TeleVox’s ViVE booth, attendees can also explore Practice Edition. This variant is purpose-built to meet the unique needs of physician practices. Practice Edition addresses common industry challenges – such as inefficient scheduling, lack of automated and scalable communications, patient retention, and reputation management – further highlighting TeleVox’s dedication to redefining healthcare communication through advanced technologies like SMART SMS.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are used by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations—from hospitals and health systems to community health centers—to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. And our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders by reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue while making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Learn more at www.televox.com.

Contact

Donald Thompson

Head of Marketing

Donald.thompson@televox.com

(315) 720-3304