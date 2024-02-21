Accuris Partners with American Welding Society for Engineering Workbench Access

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accuris, a leader in engineering workflow solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with the American Welding Society to offer their members access to Engineering Workbench, a SaaS platform for integrating engineering standards and other technical publications into engineering workflows.



Members of AWS technical committees can now use Engineering Workbench to work more efficiently to develop future standards. Access to Engineering Workbench will provide members with access to broad sets of information such as patents, existing standards and ongoing research and development projects.

“We believe the technical committees of our SDO Partners are the lifeblood of our business and we rely on them to help us supply our customers with the latest standards,” said Jim Thomas, Chief Partnership Officer for Accuris. “This partnership enables SDO Partners to use the same industry-leading technology we provide our customers. We are proud to build a bridge and deepen our value to our SDO Partners as they work to make the world a safer and more efficient place.”

“Engineering Workbench gives our volunteer technical committee members an easy way to access our AWS codes and standards as a reference for Committee work.” said Peter Portela, Director, Standards Product Development. “Using the Accuris platform will help the volunteers access the right information at the right time, so that we are able to create tomorrow’s standards faster and more effectively.”

Click here for more information on how you can access Engineering Workbench for your organization.

About Accuris

Accuris is an engineering-focused technology company that drives $500MM in annual recurring revenue through AI-powered data and workflow solutions. For over 60 years, engineers have relied on our data and technology to innovate and solve problems, reducing their ideation time by 70% and eliminating product and process failures by up to 5 times. We work with over 6,000 global customers and 650,000 engineering end users in over 100 countries and dozens of industries – including aerospace and defense, energy, sustainability, construction, architecture and more. Accuris partners with 400+ Standards Development Organizations to support their non-profit mission, streamlining your access to 2.3 million engineering standards for innovation and progress across the globe. Accuris brings you technology with the knowledge built in – so you can build a better world.

Contact:

Kris Fiocca

CSG for Accuris

kfiocca@wearecsg.com

About AWS: The American Welding Society is the worldwide authority in the development of standards, certifications and educational programming for the welding, allied joining and cutting community. We are a not-for-profit organization committed to connecting the welding industry to our extensive collection of resources, informing our of technological advancements and developing the next generation of welding professionals with the help of the AWS Foundation. AWS serves over 60,000 members worldwide, is composed of 22 Districts with 250 Sections and Student Chapters, and includes more than 1500 volunteers in over 200 technical committees, subcommittees and task groups. For more information, visit the American Welding Society’s website at aws.org.