Bank of Åland Plc: The 2023 Annual Report of the Bank of Åland Plc has been published





Bank of Åland Plc

Annual Financial Report

February 21, 2024, 16.05 EET

The 2023 Annual Report of the Bank of Åland Plc has been published



The Annual Report for 2023 of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) including the corporate governance report for 2023 was published today in Swedish and English. The Compensation Report and the Capital and Risk Management Report were published as separate documents at the same time.

The financial reports in Swedish are being published in compliance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with ESEF requirements, the primary portions of the consolidated financial statements have been marked up with XBRL tags.

The authorised public accounting company KPMG Oy has provided an independent auditors’ affidavit of reasonable assurance about the Bank of Åland Plc’s ESEF financial statements.

The Annual Report, the Compensation Report and the Capital and Risk Management Report are available for downloading in PDF format from our website:

Annual Report

https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/arsredovisn2023en.pdf

Compensation Report

https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/compensation-report_2023_en.pdf



Capital and Risk Management Report

https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/capital-and-risk-management-report_2023en.xlsx

Bank of Åland Plc



For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachments