Green Check Grows its Leading Cannabis Business and Financial Services Marketplace to More Than 60 Providers

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector, and technology and insights provider in the emerging cannabis market, today announced that Advocharge , Flex Payment Solutions , BitX and Distru have joined Green Check Connect – a first-of-its-kind cannabis business marketplace launched in January 2023.

The addition of these new partners to Green Check Connect expands access to products and services spanning payments, lending and business management software for the more than 8,800 cannabis operators currently using GC’s industry-leading platform. In this expansion, Green Check adds a focus on ancillary cannabis business services, a critical component of the industry ecosystem. New credit card solutions for ancillary businesses speeds money movement and enhances industry commerce.

“Access to verified, reliable business and financial services is essential to supporting the longevity and growth of the entire cannabis industry ecosystem,” said Kevin Hart, CEO and Founder at Green Check. “With every new connection and relationship we facilitate between providers and businesses on the marketplace, we advance on our commitment toward fostering a more inclusive financial system and thriving economy.”

“AdvoCharge’s vast experience with non-cannabis retail, B2B and eCommerce businesses puts us in a position to bring our expertise to offer the best rates possible,” commented Mark Tracy, CEO of AdvoCharge. “We’re proud to join the Green Check Connect marketplace to extend our offering to the thousands of legal ancillary cannabis businesses on the platform today.

Flex Payments president Rob Zeitler added, “Flex is honored to participate in the Green Check Connect marketplace, combining Flex’s knowledge, passion and transparency in the CBD/Hemp industry. Our team is excited to assist all vertical types in normalizing their payment structures.”

Green Check Connect offers a centralized platform where all cannabis related businesses can access essential financial and business products to grow their operations — reducing the disparities many have encountered, including limited options, exploitative pricing and poor service.

GC’s Intelligent Matching technology pairs the thousands of cannabis operators on its platform with the best-fit financial and business services providers, based on product/service fit, location, price and a variety of other factors garnered through Green Check’s insights engine. This minimizes the time and resources cannabis operators typically spend searching for, vetting and accessing the services they need to grow.

Since its launch in early 2023, the marketplace has expanded to more than 60 total service providers across banking, C2B/B2B payments, HR/payroll, lending, legal, and much more, reflecting the increasing number of providers dedicated to supporting the cannabis industry.

This expansion follows an announcement earlier this year marking GC’s unprecedented year-over-year growth in 2023, including more than 8,800 cannabis businesses now on its industry-leading platform (131% increase), more than $6 billion in sales tracked (74% increase), and over $9 billion in total deposits (35% increase) across the platform users.

###



