Global PFAS Testing Market 2023-2028: Analysis and Projections for Consumable Types, Techniques, Analyte Types, Applications and Regions

The "Global PFAS Testing Market by Consumable Type (Sample Preparation, Chromatography Columns), Technique (LC-MS-MS, GC/MS, NMR, ELISA), Analyte Type (PFOS, PFOA, PFNA, PFHxS), Application (Drinking Water, Wastewater, Air, Soil) - Forecast to 2028" report

The global PFAS testing market is projected to reach USD 121 million by 2028 from USD 63 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of analytical techniques in environmental and food testing is one of the major factors anticipated to boost market growth in the forecasting years. Additionally, the lack of proper approved laboratory methods for PFAS testing other than drinking water affects the growth of the PFAS testing market.

The sample preparation products segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2023

Based on consumable type, the PFAS testing market is segmented into chromatography columns, sample preparation products, solvents, reagents, reference materials & analytical standards, membrane & syringe filters, and other products. The PFAS testing market is expected to be dominated by sample preparation products during the forecast period. The sample preparation products are expected to propel due to the rise in the widespread use of sample preparation methods for the detection and identification of low-level analytes in complex sample matrices.

The technique segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2023

Based on technique, PFAS testing is segmented into liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry-mass spectrometry (LC-MS-MS), gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC/MS), mass spectrometry, NMR spectroscopy, combustion chromatography, ELISA, and other techniques. LC-MS-MS is expected to dominate the PFAS testing market during the forecast period. With the combination of LC and the more recent tandem mass spectrometers, sample analysis has become simple and rapid with little or no sample preparation leading to the growth of this market segment.

The PFOS segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2023

Based on the analyte type, the PFAS testing market is segmented into Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA), Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid (PFOS), Perfluorononanoic Acid (PFNA), Perfluorohexane Sulfonate (PFHxS), and other analytes. The PFOS segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the PFAS testing market during the forecast period. PFAS chemical pollutants have been associated with numerous health hazards and rising disease prevalence leads to the increasing adoption of environmental pollution equipment for PFAS such as PFOS.

The drinking water segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2023

The application market is segmented into wastewater, drinking water, ground & surface water, air, food & beverages, soil, serum/blood, cosmetics, and other applications. Drinking water accounted for the largest share of the global PFAS testing market in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of water pollution-related disorders which, in turn, is increasing the demand for water quality testing.

The market in the North America region is expected to hold a significant market share for PFAS testing in 2022

The PFAS testing market covers five key geographies - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2022, a significant market share for PFAS testing was held by the market in the North American region. The growing funding for environmental testing & cleanup drives, along with favorable regulations, growing awareness, and the availability of funding for environmental conservation led to the growth of the PFAS testing market in this region.

Research Coverage

This report studies the PFAS testing market based on technique, application, methodology, category, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

The prominent players in the PFAS testing market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), LGC Limited (UK), Waters Corporation (US), Biotage (Sweden), AccuStandard, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Phenomenex (US), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $63 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $121 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers Rising Environmental Pollution Worldwide Increasing Efforts from Public & Private Organizations to Raise Awareness of Environmental Protection Privatization of Environmental Testing and Treatment Services Increasing Funding for Wastewater Treatment Projects/Programs Greater Regulatory Emphasis on Effective Pollution Monitoring and Control Government Initiatives for Pollution Control and Environmental Testing

Key Market Restraints Limited Public Awareness Related to Effective Pollution Monitoring Strategies Across Developing Markets Stringent Storage Requirements for PFAS Testing Reagents and Analytical Standards High Capital Investments for Accurate and Sensitive Analytical Testing

Key Market Opportunities Regulatory Agencies to Control Environmental Pollution due to PFAS Contamination Growth Potential Offered by Emerging Markets

Key Market Challenges Inadequate Supporting Infrastructure and Shortage of Skilled Professionals Lack of Proper Approved Laboratory Methods for PFAS Testing



