RS BioTherapeutics Creates Therapeutic Expert Council to Provide Guidance on Development of First-in-Class Agent Focused on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

CUMBERLAND, Md., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation, is pleased to announce the formation of its Therapeutic Expert Council (TEC). The TEC will help guide the development of RS BioTherapeutics’ first-in-class, steroid-free agent, RSBT-001, in development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), the third leading cause of death in the world; and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a rare disease with no cure that claims 40,000 lives each year in the U.S.

The TEC is chaired by RS BioTherapeutics’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michelle L. Shuffett and includes the following renowned pulmonary experts (in alphabetical order):

Antonio R. Anzueto, M.D., is Professor of Pulmonary/Critical Care in the Department of Medicine at the University of Texas Health, San Antonio and Chief in the Pulmonary Section at The South Texas Veterans Health Care System, Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Division in San Antonio

Bartolome R. Celli, M.D., is Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Director of the COPD Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Mass.

Christopher B. Cooper, M.D., M.S., Ph.D., is Professor Emeritus of Medicine and Physiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Courtney Crim, M.D., is COPD360 Medical Director for the COPD Foundation and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill

David Halpin, M.D., is a Consultant Physician and Honorary Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Exeter, and Honorary Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the Observational and Pragmatic Research Institute (OPRI) in Singapore

MeiLan K. Han, M.D., M.S., is Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care at the University of Michigan Health

Bethany Moore, Ph.D., is a nationally recognized Pulmonary Disease Researcher and Tenured Professor at the University of Michigan

Stephen Rennard, M.D., is a Professor in the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center

Sanjay Sethi, M.D., is Professor of Medicine at the University of Buffalo (UB), SUNY, where he is Chief of the Pulmonary/Critical Care/Sleep Medicine Division, Assistant Vice President for Health Sciences, Director of the Clinical Research Office, and Deputy Director of the UB Clinical and Translational Science Institute



Commenting on the formation of the TEC and its member appointments, Dr. Shuffett said, “On behalf of the entire RS BioTherapeutics’ leadership team, I am honored to welcome this incredible group of pulmonary experts to our Therapeutic Expert Council. All have exceptional credentials and are uniquely qualified to help support the development of our first investigational compound, RSBT-001. I’m excited to collaborate with them and look forward to engaging their diverse perspectives spanning the fields of COPD, IPF, and other diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation.”

Additional credentials for RS BioTherapeutics TEC members can be viewed online

About RS BioTherapeutics

The mission of RS BioTherapeutics is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation. RS BioTherapeutics is developing a first-in-class, steroid-free, multi-targeted immune modulator (RSBT-001) for the treatment of respiratory diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation, with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) targeted as first indications. RS BioTherapeutics owns the exclusive, global license for RSBT-001 and is projecting filing an Investigational New Drug Application for RSBT-001 in 2026. More information on RS BioTherapeutics can be found at www.rsbiotherapeutics.com.

