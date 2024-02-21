Asia Pacific Surface Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Microsoft, Sony, Dell, Samsung Electronics, Apple, LG Electronics, Lenovo, HP and Fujitsu

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Surface Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Display Type (Flat Display, and Curved Display), By Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Hospitality, Retail, Automotive, and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Surface Computing Market is forecast to witness market growth of 33.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030.



The entertainment and gaming industries have embraced surface computing for creating immersive and interactive experiences. Touch-sensitive tables and walls provide a dynamic platform for multiplayer games, interactive exhibits, and augmented reality experiences, enhancing user enjoyment and engagement. It has brought a new dimension to multiplayer gaming experiences. Touch-sensitive tables serve as dynamic game boards where players can engage in collaborative or competitive games. The interactive and tactile nature of these surfaces allows players to physically interact with game elements, fostering a sense of immersion and social interaction. Multiplayer games on its platforms promote a shared experience, making gaming more engaging and friendly.



Moreover, it reshapes how real estate professionals showcase properties, and architects visualize designs. Interactive displays facilitate virtual property tours, allowing clients to explore spaces more effectively and personally. Architects use touch-sensitive surfaces for collaborative design reviews and presentations. The intuitive nature of touch-sensitive surfaces enhances the personalization of virtual property tours. Clients can interact with the displayed content, customize their viewing experience, and focus on specific features or areas of interest. The individualized exploration provides an additional level of interactivity that conventional property presentations might be deficient in, thereby furnishing prospective purchasers with a more captivating and lasting experience.



The Chinese government and businesses have pursued digital transformation initiatives to modernize industries and improve competitiveness. As part of these initiatives, there has been a focus on adopting advanced technologies, including surface computing, to create more interactive and digitally driven environments. As per the data from the State Council of China, it is estimated that by 2025, the added value of the main sectors of the digital economy will result for 10% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), up from 7.8% in 2020. China will continue to support the platform economy's robust expansion, pressuring businesses to increase the integration and exchange of data, goods, and information and to broaden services like online healthcare. Thus, increasing industrial and healthcare digitalization initiatives in the Asia Pacific will help expand the regional market.



The Chinese market dominated the Asia Pacific Surface Computing Market, By Country in 2022, and is set to continue to be a dominant market to 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $27,941.6 million by 2030. The Japanese market is registering a CAGR of 32.2% during 2023-2030. Additionally, the Indian market is forecast to showcase a CAGR of 34% during 2023-2030.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, and Software. Based on Display Type, the market is segmented into Flat Display, and Curved Display. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Healthcare, BFSI, Hospitality, Retail, Automotive, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



Key Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Apple Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Leyard Optoelectronic

Lenovo Group Limited

HP Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Market Report Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Display Type

Flat Display

Curved Display

By Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

Hospitality

Retail

Automotive

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9by8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.