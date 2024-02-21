AdhereTech Announces Appointment of Paul Sekhri to Board of Directors

SUMMIT, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdhereTech, Inc., the market leading provider of real-time medication adherence solutions proven to help patients remain on their medications longer, improving patient outcomes and pharma company revenue, today announces that long-time life sciences industry executive, Paul Sekhri, has joined the Board of Directors, effective February 7, 2024.



“We are excited to have Paul join the AdhereTech Board of Directors,” commented Neale Trangucci, Chair of the Board. “His many years of experience in both biotech and pharma companies, as well as on the investment side, and his exceptional industry network will be invaluable to AdhereTech as the company continues to expand its growing client base of leading pharma clients. I look forward to working closely with Paul and to utilizing his expertise to support the management team as it drives the company forward.”

“I believe having Paul join our Board is a key appointment for AdhereTech as we seek to address one of the great unmet needs in healthcare, medication non-adherence,” commented Innes Meldrum, CEO. “Paul’s extensive experience and success working across the pharma industry will be invaluable as we partner with pharma clients to positively contribute to their business success via improved patient health.”

Mr. Sekhri has over 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry, including senior management positions at large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as at private equity and venture capital firms. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics, Inc. His previous positions include President and CEO of eGenesis, Inc. and President and CEO of Lycera Corp., as well as Senior Vice President, Integrated Care for Sanofi and Chief Strategy Officer and Group Executive Vice President, Global Business Development for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. Prior to joining Teva, he was Operating Partner and Head of the Biotechnology Operating Group at TPG Biotech, the life sciences venture capital arm of TPG Capital. He also was Founder, President, and CEO of Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to founding Cerimon, Mr. Sekhri served as Senior Vice President, and Head of Global Search and Evaluation, Business Development and Licensing at Novartis Pharma AG.

Mr. Sekhri has been a director on more than 35 private and public company, as well as non-profit Boards and is currently a member of the Board of Directors of eGenesis, Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. and serves as Chairman of the Board of Compugen Ltd. and Longboard Pharmaceuticals.

Paul Sekhri added: “I welcomed the opportunity to join the Board of AdhereTech as I see that the company’s Aidia real-time adherence technology can effectively address a major issue - non-adherence to medication. This problem is costly to a patient’s health and to the healthcare system overall. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and the management team to help ensure AdhereTech’s solutions get to those who need them.”

About AdhereTech, Inc.

AdhereTech is a Summit, New Jersey-based digital health company and the leading provider and pioneer of real-time medication adherence solutions proven to help patients remain on their medications longer, improving patient outcomes and pharma company revenue. AdhereTech partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, specialty pharmacies and healthcare teams with the mission of using technology informed by insights into human behavior to improve patient medication-taking behaviors, leading to improved health outcomes. The Company provides solutions to measure and manage medication adherence in real time across a variety of settings, including academic, clinical trials, and commercially prescribed treatments. It develops and produces medication adherence solutions utilizing smart devices with integrated cellular technology and proprietary medication-taking behavioral algorithms that, seamlessly, connect patients in real time to confirm when patients take their medication and provide two-way communications to ensure dosing regimens are followed, escalating interventions to keep patients on track and benefitting from their medication. Its Aidia System™ is a proven, integrated technology-based adherence solution that empowers patients and healthcare teams to achieve optimal medication success. For more information, please visit us at www.adheretech.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

