Global Eye Health Supplements Market to Surpass 3 billion by 2031 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Various Eye Conditions

Westford, USA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global eye health supplements market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the rising prevalence of various eye conditions, including Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), dry eye conditions, cataracts, and inflammation. These eye disorders have become increasingly common due to aging populations and changing lifestyles.

The segments focused on supplements for cataracts are experiencing substantial growth, primarily fueled by the increasing recognition of these supplements' benefits. Research and medical literature have shed light on the potential advantages of certain supplements in mitigating the risk of cataracts in the global eye health supplements market.

Prominent Players in Global Eye Health Supplements Market

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Alcon Inc.

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Pfizer Inc.

Amway Corporation

ZeaVision Holdings, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Swanson Health Products, Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Nature's Way Products, LLC

EyePromise

The Himalaya Drug Company

Nutraceutical Corporation

Vitafusion

EyeScience Labs, LLC

NOW Foods

Ocuvite (Abbott Laboratories)

Carlson Labs

Tablets Segment Dominate Market due to its Versatility, Convenience, and Extended Shelf Life

Tablets sector has assumed a commanding position within the global eye health supplements market, representing 40.6% of total sales in 2022. This dominance can be attributed to the versatility and widespread availability of eye health vitamins in tablet format in the global eye health supplements market. These products are offered in various tablet forms, including chewable tablets, sustained-release tablets, and sublingual and buccal tablets.

North America established its prominence in the global eye health supplements market by holding the most significant market revenue share, accounting for 35.6% in 2022. The region is witnessing an escalating prevalence of chronic eye diseases, including Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and dry eye syndrome, reflecting a growing need for effective eye health solutions.

Softgels Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to their Unique Advantages

The Softgels segment is poised for rapid growth throughout the global eye health supplements market forecast period. Soft gels offer a convenient and effective means of delivering liquid or oil-based nutrients, making them attractive for individuals seeking to support their eye health.

Asia Pacific is poised for rapid growth throughout the forecast period in the global eye health supplements market. Asia Pacific boasts many local market participants who offer innovative and cost-effective eye health supplements, making these products more accessible to a broad consumer base.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global eye health supplements market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Eye Health Supplements Market

Wellbeing Nutrition recently made a significant entry into the eye health supplement market with the introduction of "Melts Eye Care." Notably, this product is recognized as the world's first natural eye vitamin. Wellbeing Nutrition, renowned for its international brand "Melts," leverages sophisticated nanotechnology to deliver essential vitamins directly into the bloodstream. This innovative approach enhances the accessibility and bioavailability of the vitamins, surpassing the conventional delivery methods of capsules and tablets. "Melts Eye Care" reflects a commitment to advanced and effective eye health supplementation, offering consumers an innovative solution for maintaining and enhancing their vision.

In 2022, Entod Pharmaceuticals, a reputable research-based pharmaceutical firm with a rich history spanning nearly four decades in eye diseases, ear-nose-throat (ENT) disorders, and dermatology medicines, introduced the Macusaff pill in the Indian market. This eye care supplement is saffron-based, highlighting its natural and holistic approach to promoting eye health. Entod Pharmaceuticals' introduction of the Macusaff pill in India underscores the company's dedication to providing innovative solutions for addressing eye-related concerns and delivering high-quality eye care supplements to consumers in the region.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Eye Health Supplements Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

