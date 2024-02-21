Global Data Center Power Market Review 2021-2023 and Forecast to 2029 - Cloud Computing Boom Drives Hyperscale Data Center Growth, Fueling Demand for Efficient Power Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2021-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Center Power Market is estimated at USD 24.41 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 33.44 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2024-2029).



The rising adoption of mega data centers is driving the market. Implementing fewer mega data centers depending on their locations can allow a company to enjoy the advantages of certain local benefits, such as low energy prices, a favorable climate, or the availability of alternative energy sources. Virtualization dramatically improves hardware utilization and enables firms to reduce the number of power-consuming servers and storage devices.

Key Highlights:

The increasing adoption of cloud computing drives the growth of hyperscale cloud data centers. Cisco introduced solutions to assist businesses and hyperscale firms in delivering richer cloud applications while consuming less space and power.

Greenfield and brownfield facilities, along with modular data center deployment, are driving the demand for power systems. Edge computing and secondary data center market expansion also increase the need for efficient power infrastructure.

Rising electricity costs, carbon emissions concerns, and initiatives for renewable energy integration by hyperscale operators are transforming the market.

Data centers are implementing 2N redundant UPS systems for reliability. Factors like cost, reliability, efficiency, and maintainability influence the adoption of UPS systems and generators.

Intelligent rack PDU solutions cater to complex facilities' needs, with colocation providers seeking modern infrastructure solutions with high uptime.

Despite market growth, higher investment in areas like cabling, power facilities, and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions acts as a restraint.

Data Center Power Market Trends:

The IT sector holds a major market share, with increasing demand for efficient power solutions driven by cloud storage expansion and IT companies focusing on deploying efficient power sources.

Cloud storage providers like AWS, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their capabilities globally, with announcements of new data centers and regions.

Companies worldwide are investing in data center expansions, driving the demand for power solutions. New entrants are also investing in hyperscale facilities.

The Asia Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, is witnessing high market growth due to new data center developments and governmental initiatives promoting clean energy.

Japan plans to subsidize zero-carbon-emissions data centers and build facilities in colder regions to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Market vendors are focusing on green energy initiatives and partnerships to support renewable energy development.

Data Center Power Industry Overview:

The market is highly fragmented, with players adopting strategies like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Key players include Schneider Electric SE, Fujitsu Ltd., and Cisco Technology Inc.

Recent developments include Equinix's plan for a new data center in Jakarta and Tripp Lite by Eaton introducing industrial Ethernet switches for demanding environments.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Mega Data Centers and Cloud Computing

4.2.2 Increasing Demand to Reduce Operational Costs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Installation and Maintenance

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Solutions

6.1.1.1 Power Distribution Unit

6.1.1.2 UPS

6.1.1.3 Busway

6.1.1.4 Other Solutions

6.1.2 Services

6.1.2.1 Consulting

6.1.2.2 System Integration

6.1.2.3 Professional Service

6.2 By End-user Application

6.2.1 Information Technology

6.2.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3 BFSI

6.2.4 Government

6.2.5 Telecom

6.2.6 Other End-user Applications

6.3 By Data Center Size

6.3.1 Small and Medium

6.3.2 Large

6.4 By Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Rest of the World



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Schneider Electric SE

7.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd.

7.1.3 Cisco Technology Inc.

7.1.4 ABB Ltd.

7.1.5 Eaton Corporation

7.1.6 Tripp Lite

7.1.7 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

7.1.8 Schleifenbauer

7.1.9 Vertiv Co.

7.1.10 Legrand SA

7.1.11 Black Box Corporation



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

