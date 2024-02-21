Dog Dental Chews Market is Anticipated to Achieve USD 765.4 million by 2031, Growing at a 7.7% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dog dental chews market was projected to attain US$ 398.8 million in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 7.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 765.4 million by 2031. Dog dental chews are designed to remove plaque and tartar buildup, which can lead to gum disease, by cleaning the dog's teeth and massaging the gums.

Dogs that don't take care of their teeth well might develop cavities, discolored teeth, jaw fractures, swollen or bleeding gums, and foul breath, among other health issues. For regular dental care, it's essential to incorporate dental chews into your dog's daily routine.

Dog dental chews come in a variety of flavors and varieties, such as dental bones, dental sticks, dental treats, and more. Dog dental chews are becoming increasingly popular since these dental treatments are available in a variety of tastes, such as chicken and seafood.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Over the past three decades, dog ownership has increased globally, particularly in the United States.

This trend is influenced by several aspects of the overall economy, such as household income and home ownership.

According to the national pet owners' study conducted by the American Pet Products Association, Inc. (APPA) in 2023–2024, 86.9 million homes, or 66% of American households, are pet owners.

The number of dog owners is increasing as a result of the growing desire for dogs as companion animals.

The bond between humans and their pets has developed into a more complex relationship over time.

Since dog dental chews help dogs maintain good oral hygiene, the market demand for these goods is predicted to rise along with the number of people who own dogs and the amount of money spent on their care.

Market Trends for Dog Dental Chews

The dog dental chews market is segmented by product type, which comprises dental bones, dental sticks, dental treats, and others (chunks, etc.). In 2022, the dental bones category accounted for the biggest proportion.

Since dental bones help clean teeth and gums, they are a superior alternative for maintaining a dog's dental health. Chewing on dental bones reduces the risk of gum disease, tooth decay, and foul breath by eliminating plaque and tartar from teeth.

Veterinarians advise using dental chews to treat and manage dental problems in dogs.

Dental chews provide several advantages, such as removing tartar and plaque, massaging the gums to ease inflammation, and treating foul breath.

As a result, over the projected period, there should be plenty of profitable prospects in the dog dental chews market due to the increased awareness of canine oral health.

Global Market for Dog Dental Chews: Regional Outlook

In 2022, North America accounted for a major proportion. The market for dog dental chews in the region is anticipated to increase because to a rise in pet ownership, a rise in disposable income, and increased awareness of tooth health concerns. In the United States, 65.1 million households had a pet in 2022–2023.

accounted for a major proportion. The market for dog dental chews in the region is anticipated to increase because to a rise in pet ownership, a rise in disposable income, and increased awareness of tooth health concerns. In the United States, 65.1 million households had a pet in 2022–2023. The number of dogs in Canada has increased steadily, rising from 7.7 million to 7.9 million between 2020 and 2022. Growing numbers of veterinary clinics and hospitals are contributing to an increase in pet health awareness. In June 2022, 6,080 firms were employed in Canada's veterinary services industry.

These companies comprised surgical facilities, testing labs, animal hospitals and clinics, and veterinary services for animals. These are encouraging indications that should increase the popularity of dog dental chews.

Global Dog Dental Chews Market: Key Players

The vast majority of players are investing heavily in new product launches, business acquisitions, and portfolio expansion. The following companies are well-known participants in the global dog dental chews market:

Bernie's Best Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

ElleVet Sciences

Gnawlers

InClover Research

Mars Inc.

Nestlé Purina

Pets Empire

Virbac SA

Zesty Paws

Key developments by the players in this market are:

Nestlé Purina PetCare planned to purchase Red Collar Pet Foods, a Miami, Oklahoma-based company, from Arbor Investments in February 2023. The Miami plant will expand Purina's internal capacity for the creation and production of cutting-edge dog and cat treats. It will become the 22nd Purina owned and operated facility nationwide.

Zesty Paws debut in the dental pet market in November 2022 with the release of the new all-in-one functional dental bones. The dental bones offer major benefits for the health of the immune system, gums, joints, oral cavity, and skin and coat when they are prepared with Cargill's EpiCor Pets in combination with sweet potato flour, turmeric, and cinnamon. The ridges on the dental treats promote proper oral hygiene, help prevent the accumulation of plaque and tartar, and provide fresh breath.

Global Dog Dental Chews Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Dental Bones

Dental Sticks

Dental Treats

Others (Chunks, etc.)

By Ingredient Type

Anti-bacterial

Conventional

By Age Group

Junior

Adult

Senior

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Veterinary Hospitals

Pet Care Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company Owned Website

Offline

Veterinary Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Stores

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

