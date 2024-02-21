Summer Consultants Announces Addition of Architect Heather Casey and Interior Designer Katie Gardner

McLean, VA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer Consultants, an award-winning engineering firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Heather Casey, AIA, as senior architect and Katie Gardner, NCIDQ, as interior designer. The new hires mark the establishment of a small architectural group within the firm, a move to enhance the firm’s service offerings in support of strong relationships and more seamless collaboration with architectural teaming partners. They will also assist with small IDIQ contracts that a growing number of Summer Consultants’ clients are using.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heather Casey and Katie Gardner, who will expand our breadth of expertise," said James Hoffman, President of Summer Consultants. "While we will continue to work with our existing architectural partners, our new team members will allow us to improve how we work with these partners and enable us to better serve our clients."

Heather Casey brings over 25 years of experience and expertise to her role as senior architect, having previously worked at MTFA Architecture. She has worked with clients in government (eg, NAVFAC, GSA), education (eg, George Mason University, Loudoun County Public Schools), and commercial office and retail (eg, Safeway, Lerner Enterprises). She is a graduate of the North Carolina State University College of Design.

“While collaborating with Summer on projects over the past decade, I’ve admired its commitment to understanding clients’ and partners’ needs and ensuring the work is done efficiently. I’m thrilled at the opportunity to join the team directly and apply my expertise in successful project delivery and client service.”

Katie Gardner, previously an interior designer with MTFA Architecture, has more than five years of experience in guiding government clients through the architectural design process, from concept design to construction administration. She is a Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) graduate and former presidential scholar.

ABOUT SUMMER CONSULTANTS, INC (www.summerconsultants.com)

Summer Consultants, Inc. is a small business specializing in the provision of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, and communication engineering and commissioning services for the renovation and new construction of government, higher education, laboratory, and historic facilities. Headquartered in McLean, VA, the firm also has regional offices in Greenbelt, MD; Norfolk, VA; Philadelphia, PA; and Raleigh, NC. Clients include the General Services Administration, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, The George Washington University, and North Carolina State University.





