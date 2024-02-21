M2M Connection Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030 with Wireless Technologies Spearheading Growth

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M2M Connection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global M2M connection market is expected to reach an estimated $29.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global M2M connection market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, utilities, automotive and transportation, and retail markets. The major drivers for this market are growing use of wearables, tablets, and smartphones among other connected gadgets, requirement for remote machine monitoring and control in sectors like manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare, as well as, expanding the use of smart transportation and smart city infrastructure.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies M2M connection companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

M2M Connection Market Insights

Wireless technologies is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to growing adoption of bluetooth, zigbee, and wi-fi short-range wireless connection technologies.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for smart cities and smart transportation, the proliferation of manufacturing hubs, and the growing acceptance of industry 4.0 technology.

Features of the Global M2M Connection Market

Market Size Estimates: M2m connection market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: M2m connection market size by technology, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: M2m connection market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different technology, end use industry, and regions for the M2M connection market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the M2M connection market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global M2M Connection Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global M2M Connection Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global M2M Connection Market by Technology

3.3.1: Wired

3.3.2: Wireless

3.4: Global M2M Connection Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Healthcare

3.4.2: Utilities

3.4.3: Automotive and Transportation

3.4.4: Retail

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global M2M Connection Market by Region

4.2: North American M2M Connection Market

4.2.2: North American M2M Connection Market by End Use Industry: Healthcare, Utilities, Automotive and Transportation, Retail, and Others

4.3: European M2M Connection Market

4.3.1: European M2M Connection Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless

4.3.2: European M2M Connection Market by End Use Industry: Healthcare, Utilities, Automotive and Transportation, Retail, and Others

4.4: APAC M2M Connection Market

4.4.1: APAC M2M Connection Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless

4.4.2: APAC M2M Connection Market by End Use Industry: Healthcare, Utilities, Automotive and Transportation, Retail, and Others

4.5: ROW M2M Connection Market

4.5.1: ROW M2M Connection Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless

4.5.2: ROW M2M Connection Market by End Use Industry: Healthcare, Utilities, Automotive and Transportation, Retail, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global M2M Connection Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global M2M Connection Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global M2M Connection Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global M2M Connection Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global M2M Connection Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global M2M Connection Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: NXP Semiconductors

7.2: Texas Instruments

7.3: Cisco

7.4: AT&T Intellectual Property

7.5: Intel Corporation

7.6: Thales Group

7.7: Vodafone Group

7.8: Murata Manufacturing

7.9: Virscient Limited

7.10: Deutsche Telekom



