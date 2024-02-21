Global Zero Turn Mower Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 5730.29 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.55%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A zero turn mower allows cutting grass more efficiently because it can turn 180 degrees without leaving a circle of uncut grass. The time required to mow the lawn is decreased because these mowers are designed to cut the grass twice as rapidly as traditional lawn tractors. Additionally, zero-turn mowers have higher ground speeds than other types of mowers.

Improved Mowing Productivity with Zero Turn Mower Drives the Global Market

A machine with a turning radius of zero inches or zero degrees is referred to as having a "zero turn." As a result, property or a piece of land can be mowed more effectively thanks to the zero-turn mower's ability to turn 180 degrees at the end of the mowing row. Zero-turn mowers are preferred over traditional lawnmowers like riding lawnmowers or lawn tractors because of the difference in maneuverability. The operator of the traditional lawnmower has to drive carefully so as not to drive over the already-cut grass. This uneven movement could lead to an inefficient mowing pattern, increasing the time needed to mow the property.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

According to Straits Research, "The global zero turn mower market size was valued at USD 2522.20 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 5730.29 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.55% during the forecast period (2022-2030)." Consumer interest in gardening is rising due to significant improvements in zero-turn mowers, which are expected to positively impact market growth over the coming years. Higher horsepower, larger cutting decks, and larger fuel tanks are just a few of the technological advancements in zero-turn mowers that are expected to benefit market growth. The engine horsepower is a crucial factor to take into account when assessing the output power of the mowers' engines. As a result, zero-turn mowers offer an engine horsepower range of around 25 to 32 hp compared to traditional lawn mower machines. Increased productivity and improved grass-cutting operations are further benefits of high engine horsepower. Consumers are quickly transitioning to electric or battery-powered zero-turn mowers due to increased fuel expenses and environmental concerns. Several entry possibilities are also anticipated for the zero-turn mower industry due to the ongoing trend toward technologically improved equipment.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global zero turn mower market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. One of the key elements influencing the predicted growth is the increase in landscaping projects, combined with the expansion of golf courses in the vicinity. North America is expected to see substantial growth in the zero turn mower sector due to increased landscaping projects and the acceptance of gardening as a leisure activity. The local market will see an increase in demand for zero turn mowers . However, because urban gardening is becoming more and more popular, it is anticipated that Europe will account for a sizable share of world demand.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period. The increase is attributed to increased construction activity in developing countries like China and India. Due to the industry's expansion, particularly in the residential sector, sales of zero-turn mowers are expected to rise in developing countries in Asia-Pacific. As a result, it is projected that this would present several opportunities for market players in zero turn mowers.

Competitive Players



The global zero turn mower market’s major key players are BigDog Mower, Swisher Inc, Spartan Mowers, KUBOTA Corporation, AriensCo, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, MTD, and The Toro Company.

Market News

In January 2022, The Toro Company acquired Intimidator Group, a manufacturer of spartan mowers.

In July 2022, Kubota Corporation intends to merge the lawn-mower business division of Italian manufacturer Officine BIEFFEBI and its subsidiary Gianni Ferrari into a new wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Holdings B.V., Kubota’s European subsidiary for its agricultural and industrial machinery business.

Global Zero Turn Mower Market: Segmentation

By Cutting Width

Less than 50 inches

50 to 60 inches

More than 60 inches

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

