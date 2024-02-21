Ropers Elevates Eight to Partner, Of Counsel, and Senior Associate, Welcomes Three New Partners to the Firm

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ropers Majeski, a multi-service law firm representing clients in litigation, is pleased to announce the promotion of eight attorneys, five of whom have been elevated to partner status, as well as the addition of three new lateral partners to the firm.



Ropers Majeski’s Chairman Geoffrey Heineman says, “We congratulate these excellent lawyers on their achievements. We are excited about the addition of our new lateral partners and these elevations, and we eagerly anticipate their continued contributions in shaping the future of our firm in their new roles.”

Elevated Partners:

Alexandria C. Carraher (Menlo Park) is an experienced litigator whose practice focuses on the resolution of commercial, insurance, and real estate disputes. She has represented clients in a variety of matters including insurance, landlord/tenant, general real estate, business/commercial, and tort claims.

Christopher J. Gioia (New York) counsels clients on a wide array of matters, both in suit litigation and pre-suit counseling and avoidance of claims. He represents clients in a broad range of construction, property damage and premises claims, New York Labor Law cases, and contractual issues.

John J. Iacobucci* (New York) is a commercial litigator whose practice primarily focuses on directors' and officers' liability and professional liability insurance coverage disputes. He also handles business disputes, shareholder derivative actions, and claims involving unfair business practices and professional negligence.

Douglas H. Miller (New York) focuses his practice on construction litigation, particularly the defense of New York Labor Law claims and property damage claims, as well as litigation arising from construction contract disputes. He represents general contractors, construction managers, and developers in complex construction litigation.

Farid Zakaria (Los Angeles) Farid focuses his practice on personal injury, construction defect, bankruptcy, and general civil litigation matters. He also has experience handling complex corporate transactions for global businesses.

New Partners:

Helen Lee Greenberg (Menlo Park) is a skilled litigation attorney with over two decades of experience representing clients in negotiations, mediation, arbitration, and litigation in both state and federal courts. With a diverse civil litigation practice focused on defending insured and self-insured business entities and individuals, she counsels clients in pre-suit discussions, litigation, and trial proceedings.

Norman Lau (Menlo Park) has over 15 years of experience handling insurance coverage disputes and counseling. He represents insurance companies in California and federal courts. Norman’s substantial litigation experience encompasses first- and third-party bad faith litigation, inter-carrier contribution lawsuits, contribution and complaint in intervention actions, declaratory relief actions, and ERISA litigation.

Robert A. Orozco (Los Angeles) focuses on defending employers in administrative complaints, arbitration, and litigation. He has successfully defended employers in matters involving FEHA, FLSA, PAGA, EEOC, DOL, DLSE, Title VII, OSHA, class actions, and workplace sexual assaults.

Elevated Of Counsel:

Hayk Ghalumyan (Los Angeles) advises clients on a variety of complex insurance coverage issues involving property, liability, and business interruption coverages.

Cameron M. Miller (Los Angeles) handles a wide range of insurance litigation matters, including those involving allegations of wrongful death, personal injury, catastrophic loss, insurance defense, construction defect, property damage, and habitability.

Elevated Senior Associate:

Ryanne A. Hankla** (New York) is an experienced civil litigator focusing primarily on matters involving professional liability, insurance coverage, and professional sports law.

* elevated to Partner effective June 1, 2023

** elevated to Senior Associate effective January 1, 2024

