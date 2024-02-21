Canada-in-Asia Conference Arrives in Singapore February 26-29, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) and Universities Canada are excited to host the second annual Canada-in-Asia Conference in Singapore from February 26-29, 2024.



With over 400 participants already registered, our 2024 Canada-in-Asia Conferences event (CIAC2024) will focus on two thematic areas: Agri-food (Feb. 26-27) and Climate Solutions (Feb. 27-29). CIAC2024 will convene experts, investors, policy-makers, researchers, business leaders, and innovators from across Asia and Canada to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas and to create collaborative partnerships in these two critical sectors.

Over four days at the Pan Pacific Singapore, the conference program will provide networking and inter-disciplinary discussion on some of the most pressing issues in Canada-Asia co-operation, trade, and investment in the agriculture and climate spaces.

CIAC2024: Agri-food will expose key leaders in Asia to Canadian thinking and capabilities in agriculture and agri-food and explore critical issues around food security, sustainability, and technological collaboration, with leaders in the field from Canada and Asia sharing experiences and perspectives.

CIAC2024: Climate Solutions will convene Asia-based and Canada-based private sector, government, university, and other leaders to connect and learn from each other’s priorities and experiences in climate policy, climate technologies, climate research, and climate finance.

Venture into Sustainability (ViS) is a complementary component of CIAC2024 presented by APF Canada in collaboration with Anchor Asia (Anchor Taiwan) and supported by the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy of the Government of Canada. This invitation-only session will feature a curated delegation of Asian and Canadian investors, select Canadian technology startups, government officials from Canada and Asia, and accelerators/incubators in the region’s innovation ecosystem.

CIAC2024 also features the annual Canada-in-Asia Conferences Gala Dinner on the evening of February 27, alongside activities organized by participating universities and organizations with their respective communities. The keynote speaker at the Dinner will be Ms. Grace Fu, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

“We are excited to return to Singapore next week to host this one-of-a-kind event for Canadian businesses and institutions and their peers from across dynamic Asia,” said Jeff Nankivell, President and CEO, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. “With our focus this year on climate solutions and agri-food, identified as priority sectors by our CIAC participants following last year’s event, I look forward to a robust exchange of perspectives, knowledge, and ideas as we forge collaborative and lasting partnerships and seize upon opportunities for deepened engagement in these two critical sectors, and beyond.”

Accredited members of the media are invited to register for this year’s Canada-in-Asia Conference as space allows. Please contact our media representative below for further information and registration.

The Canada-in-Asia Conference is presented with the assistance of the Government of Canada. APF Canada and Universities Canada are grateful for this support. We would also like to thank our Major Partners, International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and Invest in Canada; Supporting Partners, Export Development Canada, the Government of Ontario, and the Government of Saskatchewan; University Partners, University of British Columbia, University of Calgary, and University of Saskatchewan; and Associate Partners, Air Canada, Cameco, CIBC, Fasken, Investissement Québec, Manulife, National Bank of Canada, and Sun Life.

